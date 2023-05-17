TriNet Debuts New Episode of TriNet PeopleForce Podcast with Michael Mendenhall Featuring Dr. Brook Parker-Bello, More Too Life Founder and CEO





In this episode, host Michael Mendenhall chats with Dr. Brook Parker-Bello, Founder and CEO of More Too Life about her foundation and how she got involved in preventing sexual violence and human trafficking. Dr. Bello discusses how her acting career and life experiences led her to inspire people to be unabashed in being their authentic selves and to be unafraid to speak loudly if something inappropriate happens to them. More Too Life was one of several TriNet customers recently featured in the latest People Matter advertising campaign during the unveiling of TriNet's new brand identity.