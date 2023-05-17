Transportation Industry Expert Peter Creeden Joins Greenabl Shippers Association Board of Directors

A strong advocate for the decarbonization of maritime supply chains, Creeden will help spearhead the organization's expansion into global markets, including Australia and New Zealand.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenabl Shippers Association, the logistics industry's first cooperative procurement group committed to decarbonization , announced today that transportation veteran Peter Creeden is joining the board as a non-executive director.

"We continue to build out the organization and board of Greenabl with an exciting team of industry experts who are passionate about the decarbonization of maritime supply chains," stated George Goldman , Executive Director of Greenabl. "Peter's past experiences and commitment to environmental sustainability make him the perfect candidate to join our board and to help launch the international expansion of Greenabl into Australia and New Zealand."

Creeden, based in Sydney, Australia, is the Managing Director of MPC International Pty Ltd. , an advisory firm providing support and insights to the supply chain industry. Before founding MPC, Creeden served in numerous global management positions at Hamburg Sud on three continents for over two decades. Throughout his career, Creeden has actively supported supply chain improvement and decarbonization initiatives. He is a member of various supply chain digital standard associations pushing the industry to adapt to a digital partnership ecosystem, a senior lecturer at the Australian Maritime College, and was recently appointed to RMIT's Centre for Future Skills & Workforce Transformation as a Senior Industry Fellow.

"The path to supply chain decarbonization requires immediate action by all stakeholders. Greenabl's neutral, data-driven platform is precisely what the transportation industry needs: a fact-based, metric-driven approach to the measurement, mitigation, and offsetting of supply chain emissions . I am excited to be able to help Greenabl bring this vision to market in the United States and to provide guidance on the firm's expansion into Australia and New Zealand," Creeden said.

Greenabl is a new community for like-minded companies to immediately address carbon emissions in the supply chain. Greenabl is the logistics industry's first sustainable shippers association and cooperative procurement group committed to supply chain decarbonization. Using best-in-class technology and a proven measurement framework, Greenabl helps shippers address the impact of CO2 in their supply chain while providing a center of excellence to advance their decarbonization efforts. Greenabl is a tech-enabled solution that enables companies to measure, mitigate and offset their transportation-related GHG emissions through cooperative procurement and data-driven insights. More information, including membership types, is available at greenabl.co/about.

