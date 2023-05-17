Swiss Public Relations and Advisory Firm Leidar Expands into United States; Opens Offices in New York and Washington, DC

GENEVA, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidar, a public relations and advisory firm known for its specialized and discreet services, today announced its expansion into the United States with the opening of new offices in New York and Washington, DC.

Leidar assists clients in navigating complex communications challenges, reputation management, stakeholder engagement, and strategic positioning across various sectors, including transportation, financial services, and healthcare.

The new Leidar USA offices are comprised of seasoned staffers from LEVICK Strategic Communications, which for 25 years was one of the top corporate reputation and crisis management firms in the world. For nearly a decade, Leidar and LEVICK have partnered on engagements around the globe, working closely to support numerous clients and projects.

"Our expansion into the United States represents a significant milestone for Leidar," said Rolf Olsen, Founder and CEO of Leidar. "With our new offices and formal entrance into the United States, we are uniquely positioned to better serve our existing clients and forge new relationships in this dynamic market."

Over the last year, Leidar and LEVICK had been exploring a more formal relationship. "Richard Levick and I were close partners for many years," said Olsen. "Prior to his recent passing, it was Richard's wish that his team, his second family, would have a continued opportunity with Leidar. I am pleased to share that the entire LEVICK team has accepted positions at Leidar."

With existing offices in Geneva, London, Brussels, Oslo, Dubai, and Singapore, Leidar has established itself as a leading principal-to-principal advisory firm trusted by high-profile and sensitive clients worldwide. The addition of the New York and Washington, DC offices reinforce Leidar's commitment to providing exceptional counsel and solutions to an extensive range of clients in the global capitals of business and influence.

The new offices will be led by veteran communicators who will also lead global practice areas: In New York, John Lovallo will serve as Managing Director, Corporate Affairs & Financial; and in Washington, DC, Max Marcucci will serve as Managing Director, Risk & Reputation. Phil Armstrong has been engaged as Managing Director for Public Affairs and will have an additional role as interim COO for Leidar USA.

The Leidar team, which now exceeds 60 members, is a diverse group of talented professionals collectively speaking more than 15 languages and working across eight offices. This global approach uniquely enables Leidar to provide boutique advisory services tailored to clients' specific needs grounded in a true global perspective.

"Today marks the beginning of a bright new opportunity for Leidar staff worldwide, and for our clients, partners and friends," said Olsen. "Leidar will seek to carry on the extraordinary legacy of Richard Levick as we serve our clients around the world."

