Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Allied Risk Management

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its captive and alternative risk transfer solutions subsidiary, Artex Risk Solutions, Inc., has acquired Dublin, Ireland-based Allied Risk Management. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Allied Risk provides insurance and reinsurance management services as well as actuarial services to clients globally. Frank Coyle and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Paul Eaton, head of Artex International.

"Allied Risk is a highly respected company that will enhance Artex's insurance management and actuarial capabilities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Frank and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

