Wagners CFT Assists in the Construction of Texas Marine and Pedestrian Structures

CRESSON, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International composite product manufacturer Wagners CFT announces the establishment of a new North American headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, designed to assist personnel in the civil infrastructure and marine infrastructure industries. Bringing their composite fiber products to the United States market, Wagners CFT is poised to help contractors, engineers, and other construction professionals complete better, more reliable structure projects. The design and manufacturing company provides effective, stable building blocks for erecting marine structures and pedestrian structures within the State of Texas.

Wagners CFT's manufacturing and fabrication expertise has allowed them to create durable composite fiber products to be used in the construction of civil and marine structures. Their composites allow for easy material transportation and handling due to their lightweight nature; resistance to corrosion, rotting, rusting, and acid sulfate soils contribute to their over 100-year lifespan and incredibly low-maintenance nature. Other popular features of Wagners CFT's composite fiber materials for pedestrian and marine structures in Texas include:

Lightweight - 20% the weight of steel, 40% that of treated timber

Extremely high strength to weight ratio

Chemically inert

Environmentally stable, extremely low coefficient of thermal expansion

Does not rust or rot

Non-conductive

Quick and easy installation

Wagners CFT's composite fiber products are ideal for erecting several different types of marine structures and pedestrian structures. In the pedestrian infrastructure category, this composite product manufacturer's materials are ideal for creating different types of pedestrian bridges and beach boardwalks. Partnering with them allows for the construction of walkways to accommodate both small and large groups of people without damaging the natural flora and fauna surrounding the installation area. When it comes to marine structures in Texas, Wagners CFT's products can be utilized in the construction of docks, piers, and fender systems to ensure a functional final structure that is capable of withstanding constant exposure to moisture.

This internationally-recognized design and manufacturing company's materials has assisted in the construction of several pedestrian structures across the United States. Wagners CFT's most notable contributions include (but are not limited to):

A pedestrian bridge in Big Sur, California utilizing Innovative installation methods and timber decking.

A single-span pedestrian bridge within the Kejimkujik National Park in Nova Scotia, Canada .

A chemically inert and UV-resistant boardwalk with two separate viewing platforms in Ocala, Florida .

An FRP pier in San Angelo, Texas that is currently undergoing installation.

A girder bridge with stacked 4x10 RHS mudsills in Santa Cruz, California .

A boardwalk in Union Valley, California that is currently undergoing installation.

As a composite product manufacturer, Wagners CFT's products have many other applications outside of the marine structure and pedestrian structure construction purposes. Their composites are designed to assist contractors and other professionals in the civil infrastructure industry who are in the process of building and installing road bridges, viewing platforms, light poles, electrical crossarms, and renewable energy structures.

Learn more about the other applications of Wagners CFT's materials at wagnerscft.com now.

About Wagners CFT:

Wagners CFT (Composite Fiber Technologies) is an international composite product manufacturer providing products to Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Malaysia, and the United States. Their composites, designed and matured in-house, are superior building materials for civil, electrical, and marine construction projects. Wagners CFT prides itself on providing reliable, durable, environmentally-friendly products for contractors, engineers, and other construction professionals through its new North American headquarters in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Find out more at wagnerscft.com .

