goHappy and First Watch team up to Increase the Daytime Dining Brand's Frontline Employee Engagement and Communication

Partnership Enables Award-winning Restaurant Concept to Improve Communication & Announce New Benefits that Support Stress Management & Better Mental Health for all Frontline Employees

RICHMOND, Va., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- goHappy, the leading expert in frontline employee engagement, today announced its partnership with First Watch, a nationwide award-winning Daytime Dining concept. With the initial launch, First Watch leveraged the employee communication platform to announce new benefits and tools that will help all of its frontline employees better manage stress and improve their overall wellbeing.

With goHappy's app-free technology, First Watch is able to reach their frontline and ensure awareness of new benefits.

With goHappy's simple, app-free technology, First Watch was able to reach its entire frontline workforce and ensure awareness of its new best-in-class benefits. These benefits include, but are not limited to, access to a 24/7 virtual doctor on-demand service as well as resources that will aid in better sleep, deeper meditation, and relaxation. All of these benefits, and more, are available to all First Watch employees.

"We are very excited about our partnership with First Watch," said Shawn Boyer, founder and CEO of goHappy. "First Watch is an innovative full-service restaurant leader who is driven by their commitment to making sure their frontline workforce, made up of more than 10k employees, has access to tools and solutions that will aid in improving engagement and communication. Their initial launch to announce the amazing benefits focused on stress management and mental health improvement, highlight their clear intention of creating an environment where people and culture are a top priority. We are thrilled to partner with First Watch to maximize the exposure of the awesome benefits they've put in place and help them continue to better engage with their frontline workforce."

"Communication and engagement with our frontline teams is a top initiative for First Watch, and we know that frequent, direct communication with employees drives engagement," said Laura Sorensen, Chief People Officer at First Watch. "We also recently dedicated a tremendous amount of time and resources to secure new, best-in-class benefits for our employees and needed a way to ensure every frontline team member knew about the offerings and how to enroll. goHappy provided us with the ability to instantly send a direct text to all employees with information on each benefit and links to get enrolled. The process was quick, easy, and effective and we are excited for a long and successful partnership to help continue to elevate our communication with our teams."

goHappy revolutionizes how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing the most inclusive and simple app-free technology. Key to goHappy's success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. Founded by Shawn Boyer who also founded Snagajob - the nation's largest marketplace for hourly work - and a team that brings over 100 years of combined frontline employee engagement experience, goHappy's mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. In turn, employers not only improve communication to maximize engagement and happiness within their frontline employees, but also benefit from the bottom line impact that those improvements deliver. For more information on goHappy, visit www.gohappyhub.com .

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award and named a Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine's Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 470 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com .

