Cloudburst Technologies Raises $3M in Seed Funding Led by Strategic Cyber Ventures, joined by Coinbase Ventures and Bloccelerate

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudburst Technologies, a leading provider of cyber threat intelligence solutions aimed at digital currency/cryptocurrency fraud, announced today the closing of a $3 million seed investment round. The investment was led by Strategic Cyber Ventures (SCV) joined by Coinbase Ventures and Bloccelerate.

Cloudburst Technologies provides realtime monitoring solutions and cyber threat intelligence tools to help track fraud in the cryptocurrency market live as it happens — and the actors responsible for it. Cloudburst offers solutions that serve customers in the public sector, the web3 ecosystem, and in traditional finance. With Cloudburst's unique and powerful set of tools, investigators track and identify threat actors responsible for cryptofraud in a way that doesn't depend on anonymous wallet addresses.

"We are thrilled to have the support of SCV, Coinbase Ventures, Bloccelerate, and our other strategic investors as we continue to develop cyberintelligence solutions for digital currencies," said Evan Kohlmann, CEO and Founder of Cloudburst Technologies. "This investment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we look forward to building on this momentum to buttress the security and stability of the cryptocurrency market by establishing new standards for cyberintelligence in the space."

Kohlmann, who previously co-founded Flashpoint, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to venture into the cyberintelligence market once again, with a new direction and innovative approach. "We are excited for the opportunity to unleash the lengthy expertise of our team in the direction of a new cyberintelligence frontline–and I believe that the progress we have made already speaks for itself," he said. "We hope to fundamentally change the nature of how the industry defends against digital currency fraud." Kohlmann also expressed his pride in representing the New York City tech community, which continues to lead the way in innovation for big data and fintech.

"We are excited to partner with Cloudburst Technologies and support their mission to provide innovative cryptofraud intelligence solutions that improve the stability of the digital currency ecosystem," said Hank Thomas, CEO and Founder of Strategic Cyber Ventures. "We believe that Cloudburst's approach will be a primary tool for securing the cryptocurrency environment, eliminating scams, allowing for further professionalization of the industry."

About Cloudburst Technologies

We understand the challenges in the volatile world of cryptocurrency trading, where malicious actors use tactics like price pumping, wash trading, and spoofing to cause losses of millions of dollars. Our regulatory solutions, including the Cloudburst API, help clients anticipate and defend against market manipulation. Investors, exchanges, and even regulatory agencies are flying blind -- and are often on the losing end of these murky transactions. Cloudburst helps you understand, anticipate, and defend against adverse market manipulation events with our suite of regulatory solutions.

About Strategic Cyber Ventures

SCV is a Washington D.C. based venture capital firm that invests in rapidly growing cybersecurity, privacy, and resilient technology focused companies. The SCV team brings an expert, more modern venture capital experience to startup founders and the broader investment ecosystem. Their unique emphasis on innovation in the security space helps bridge the gap between emerging commercial technology and corporate and national security challenges.

