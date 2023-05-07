Statement from Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "On behalf of Hard Rock International, the official hotel, casino and restaurant partner of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, we want to congratulate Max Verstappen for his second Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix victory in a row, as well as Sergio 'Checo' Perez for finishing as runner-up, as they continue their team's dominance on the track," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International.

Two-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen and six-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Sergio “Checo” Pérez at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL (PRNewswire)

