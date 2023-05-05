Medical Solutions Ranked Among HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ List for MSPs

OMAHA, Neb., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the largest healthcare talent ecosystems, is proud to have been named to HRO Today's 2023 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction RatingsTM List for Managed Services Providers (MSPs). The HRO Today List is considered to be the gold standard among HR service providers.

Medical Solutions Logo (PRNewswire)

The Baker's Dozen ratings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services and not on the opinions of the HRO Today staff, providing those on the list with insight into their performance.

Medical Solutions' MSP is a vital tool in helping healthcare systems nationwide manage and reduce costs. And rather than working with a dozen different agencies or vendors, organizations pay for a single service that addresses a host of needs, including data management, predictive forecasting, contract negotiation, bill rate reduction, and vendor management support.

"We're honored to be included by HRO today because it reflects the opinions of the clients we serve," said Craig Meier, CEO at Medical Solutions. "It serves as a testament to our commitment to connecting care with innovative technology and human-first service. We're grateful to our clients and partners, as well as our clinicians and internal team of employees, for helping us achieve this distinguished recognition."

Feedback for the ratings list is collected annually through an online survey, and the results are analyzed across three subcategories—breadth of service, size of deals, and quality of service—in order to create an overall score. Medical Solutions, which moved from #13 overall in 2022 to #7 overall in 2023, is one of only three healthcare workforce solutions listed among the top 13 MSPs this year. You can view the complete 2023 MSP list here and read the survey methodology here.

About Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, FocusOne Solutions, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, per diem, and international staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida. For more information, visit medicalsolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC