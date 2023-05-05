Disney Cruise Line Debuts New Experiences Bringing the Imaginative Worlds of "Encanto" and "Soul" to the Disney Magic

New additions to the Disney Magic include themed entertainment and soulful lounge, enhancements to the concierge experience

CELEBRATION, Fla., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the magical mountains of Colombia to the bustling streets of New York City, the colorful worlds of two fan-favorite Disney films – Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" and Disney and Pixar's "Soul" – have come to life for the first time on the high seas with the debut of new family-friendly experiences aboard the Disney Magic. In addition to "Encanto"-themed entertainment and a "Soul"-inspired lounge, the ship's concierge accommodations were enhanced with new theming and spacious refurbishments during a three-week dry dock project in Freeport, The Bahamas.

Disney Cruise Line guests can join the fantastical family Madrigal during an “An Encanto Celebration” aboard the Disney Magic. Designed to engage families through music, crafts and storytelling, the interactive experience includes the opportunity to meet and take photos with Mirabel and Bruno from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto.” (Disney) (PRNewswire)

"An Encanto Celebration" Brings the Family Madrigal to the High Seas for the First Time

Guests can join the fantastical family Madrigal during an all-new immersive experience, "An Encanto Celebration," designed to engage families through music, crafts and storytelling. The interactive experience gives guests an opportunity to meet and take photos with Mirabel and the family member we don't talk about, Bruno, during their Disney Cruise Line debut. Families can also join a spirited sing-along of beloved "Encanto" songs and create butterfly and flower crafts inspired by the film. During the show, guests can experience a true taste of South America thanks to a selection of local Colombian beers, cocktails and sodas along with film-inspired mocktails.

New Soul Cat Lounge Hits the Right Note for Evening Entertainment

The heartfelt story of "Soul" was the inspiration for the brand-new Soul Cat Lounge designed to look like Joe Gardner's favorite music spot from the film, the Half Note Lounge. The space, located on deck three near Rapunzel's Royal Table restaurant, instantly transports guests to a classic New York jazz club appointed with decorative details like brick walls, wood accents and plenty of rich leather seating around a stage set for live music, so guests can grab their partner and head to the dance floor for a swinging good time each evening.

The Soul Cat Lounge is adorned with custom artwork from Pixar featuring nods to the film including record labels, concert posters and portraits of jazz legend Dorothea Williams and her bandmates. Thoughtful "Soul"-inspired details are subtly layered throughout the design including record players, instruments and Joe's hat.

Adults can enhance their big city experience with table-side Manhattans and martinis or choose from a selection of native brews and cocktails made with New York spirits. A fun collection of mocktails, specialty coffees and sodas are also on the menu. In addition to new drink options, guests can take a bite of Little Italy with an order of zeppoles, the classic Italian pastry similar to a fried doughnut, while enjoying the live music.

Redesigned Concierge Retreats Provide an Elevated Experience

For guests seeking the ultimate comfort and service at sea, the concierge spaces aboard the Disney Magic have been elevated and enhanced. The concierge lounge was reimagined and expanded to feature a sophisticated new theme and tropical color palate inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" and an additional outdoor covered seating area on deck 10 where guests can relax with a refreshing beverage while enjoying the ocean breeze. All concierge suites, including one- and two-bedroom accommodations and the two signature royal suites, have been completely refurbished with fresh fixtures, furniture and elegant artwork, further elevating the premium experience for concierge guests.

Shore power technology was also installed as part of the ship's dry dock project, continuing Disney Cruise Line's longtime dedication to minimizing its impact on the environment. When available at the port, this will allow the Disney Magic to "plug in" to the port's electrical grid, reducing the ship's emissions.

The Disney Magic is currently sailing its first of three itineraries from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Beginning May 24, the ship will return to Miami for a summer of cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean including the "Silver Anniversary at Sea" celebration in honor of Disney Cruise Line's 25th anniversary. This fall, the Disney Magic will head west for its inaugural season sailing out of San Diego.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-DCL-2500 or contact a travel agent.

