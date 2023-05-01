BRIANNAS Celebrates National Salad Month in May with New Items

BRIANNAS Celebrates National Salad Month in May with New Items

BRENHAM, Texas, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Salad Month and BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing is celebrating with seven new items including a new line of Sugar Free dressings and Seasoned Croutons.

BRIANNAS produces over 25 flavors of premium salad dressing including Home Style, Organic, Avocado Oil and Sugar Free lines. All of BRIANNAS dressings are produced in small batches using high quality ingredients to create consistently great taste in every bottle.

"National Salad Month is a great way to kick off the summer and enjoy all of the fresh produce and fruit in season! When you want a great tasting salad dressing or a trusted shortcut in the kitchen, BRIANNAS has something for everyone!" said Jenny Van Dorf, Director of Marketing and Communications.

The new offerings include:

BRIANNAS Home Style Garlic Vinaigrette, a sweet and savory blend of garlic, oil and cracked black pepper that adds bold flavor to fresh greens or pasta salads.

BRIANNAS Sugar Free Rich Poppy Seed Dressing is a creamy, sweet twist on their top-selling dressing, made with fresh onions, poppy seeds, and no-calorie sweeteners.

BRIANNAS Sugar Free Blush Wine Vinaigrette is a marriage of tangy red wine vinegar and calorie-free sweetener with only 60 calories per serving. It's a delicious match for spinach and strawberries.

BRIANNAS Avocado Oil Caesar is made with heart-healthy avocado oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic and cracked black pepper. Pair this rich, dairy-free dressing with crisp romaine lettuce and grilled chicken.

And coming soon, BRIANNAS Seasoned Croutons, available in three bold flavors including Honey Mustard, Sweet Onion, and Parmesan and Fine Herbs.

Celebrate National Salad Month with delicious salads and uncompromised flavor. BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings are available for purchase in most major retailers. For recipe inspiration, to find in a store near you, or purchase online, visit BRIANNAS.com

About BRIANNAS® Fine Salad Dressings

Since 1982, BRIANNAS premium salad dressings have served retailers and distributors throughout the US and the world for more than 40 years! Produced in Brenham, Texas, the gourmet dressings are popular among consumers who value great tasting food made in small batches with premium ingredients. BRIANNAS produces 14 home style flavors, 5 organic dressings, 4 with avocado oil, and two sugar free. None of the dressings contain high-fructose corn syrup or trans fats, 23 are gluten-free, 18 are certified Kosher and five, GMO-free.

BRIANNAS delectable dressings have won numerous first place awards for their spectacular taste and have been featured in Real Simple, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Women's Health and on NBC's "The Today Show." For more information, visit BRIANNAS.com or find BRIANNAS on Facebook , Instagram , and Pinterest .

