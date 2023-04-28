Teachers and Nurses get free Boneless Wings Meal from Zaxby's

BOGO meal offer is valid all day on Tuesday, May 2 via Zax Rewardz

ATHENS, Ga., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's® is celebrating Teachers and Nurses Appreciation Week with a special "Buy One, Get One" Boneless Wings Meal offer valid all day on Tuesday, May 2 through the Zaxby's app. Zaxby's Boneless Wings Meal features five, tender, tasty boneless wings tossed in one of eight signature sauces ranging from Tongue Torch® to Wimpy and is served with Texas Toast, crinkle fries and Ranch sauce.

"Teachers and nurses are the unsung heroes of our society. We're serving up an extra order of our delicious wings as a way to show our gratitude," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer. "This is just a small gesture, but we hope it shows our appreciation for their selfless dedication to helping others."

To redeem the Boneless Wings Meal offer online, customers must select two regular Boneless Wings Meals through the app downloadable on Google Play or in the App Store and apply the Buy One, Get One Boneless Wings Meal Reward where shown. Upon online checkout, the price of one will be deducted. To redeem the offer in store, customers must select the Buy One, Get One Boneless Wings Meal offer from the Deals & Offers section on the Rewards Tab, and select the option to redeem in-store. Upon checkout customers then scan the barcode when prompted during the order process.

Zaxby's point-based catalog of rewards allows users to turn earned points into flavor-packed freebies. Every $1 earns 10 points, which accumulate into a choice of free menu items and select dollars-off rewards. To start earning points immediately for Zax Rewardz, customers can sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards, or download the new app on Google Play or the App Store. Guests can also order ahead for pickup or delivery using the Zaxby's app.

The Teachers and Nurses Appreciation BOGO offer is available at participating locations on May 2 only while supplies last. Zaxby's Boneless Wings Meal starts at $8.49. Prices may vary by location.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich received Thrillist's Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich in both 2021 and 2022. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

jteetzmann@tombras.com

423.494.3673

