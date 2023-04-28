J&T Express Vietnam helps local craft villages expand their reach

HUE CITY, Vietnam, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global logistics service provider J&T Express today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hue City, Thua Thien Hue province, to collaborate on developing the local logistics industry and accelerating its digital transformation. As part of the company's strategy to enhance its global ESG initiative, J&T Express Vietnam will tap on its nationwide coverage to promote the facilitate the growth of the local traditional handicraft startups, and promote the rich cultural heritage and legacy embodied in the craftsmanship.

J&T Express provides logistics support for handicraft businesses (PRNewswire)

J&T Express will be participating as a gold sponsor in the Hue Traditional Craft Festival 2023, held from today to 5 May 2023. J&T Express will undertake the responsibility of transporting exquisitely designed handicraft products to the Creative Handicraft Design Exhibition of the festival which brings together 350 artisans from across 69 craft villages and establishments.

Meanwhile, J&T Express, together with Hue City's People's Committee, will also organize a workshop on Saturday for the owners of the traditional handicraft businesses. Themed "Creating Success on a Digital Business Platform", the workshop will bring together representatives from TikTok, Le Media Group, and local business owner, and feature experience sharing on topics from products to sales activities on digital platforms as well as a complete delivery journey.

Mr Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Chief Strategy Officer, J&T Express Vietnam said: "The cooperation with Hue city marks an important milestone in the development strategy and ESG initiatives of J&T Express in Vietnam. With our experience and capacity in logistics, we want to make positive impact for the local communities we operate in, by optimizing the supply chain in terms of transportation, distribution and forwarding. We also want to support the local businesses and enhance their competitiveness through the application of high-tech transportation solutions."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Truong Dinh Hanh, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Hue city, said: "Hue city welcomes the initiatives and solutions of J&T Express. It opens up opportunities for businesses in the city to access advanced and high-tech delivery services, improve transportation capacity and supply products to a wide range of customers across the country as well as internationally. This will not only help local businesses to flourish but will also in turn improve the livelihood of many in the community."

To ensure that the business owners of traditional craft products have access to the support they need, a cooperation alliance had also been formalised between Hue Institute of Development Research, Le Media Group, J&T Express Vietnam and TikTok Vietnam. The alliance provides a platform to foster greater cooperation between local businesses in Hue city and the necessary expertise to give them a good head start as they transit to operating their businesses online.

Mr Nguyễn Anh Tuấn said: "The Company is honored to join hands with local authorities and artists to contribute to bringing the beauty of traditional Vietnamese handicrafts. In addition to spreading the cultural values of craft villages, this is also an outreach opportunity for craft villages to introduce products to more tourists, creating greater opportunities for traditional villages."

As J&T Express approaches its fifth anniversary in Vietnam, it seeks to tap on its extensive network and continuously adapt its offerings to develop solutions to promote traditional handicraft across the country and beyond. By joining forces with Hue city, J&T Express aims to play a part in enabling the digitalisation of local businesses while spreading Vietnamese heritage and culture.

About J&T Express

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

(PRNewsfoto/J&T Express) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J&T Express