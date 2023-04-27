The TM+ Streaming App, Powered by TVCoins, wins Technology Award for OTT Development

Leading Colombian regional network, Telemedellín, was recognized for outstanding direct-to-consumer video streaming technology

BOSTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PRODU Tecnología Awards" hosted by PRODU Magazine is an annual awards ceremony that recognizes excellence and technological innovation in the Latin American media industry. The 2023 edition was held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, one of the most important global events in the media and technology sector.

Award categories included Remote Production, Broadcast Solutions, OTT Development, Sustainability, and more. Winners are hand selected by a panel of experts to acknowledge the latest innovations that are transforming the industry.

The OTT Development Award recognizes outstanding technology powering cloud-based streaming experiences. This year the award went to Telemedellín in recognition of TM+, the network's first-ever OTT platform. TM+ offers viewers free and unlimited access to Telemedellín's programming through a user-friendly interface that allows them to consume live and on-demand content anywhere and at any time.

Back in August, TM+ was designed and deployed by TVCoins, a distribution and monetization platform that partners with content owners to launch free, white-label apps – made possible by the uniqueness of its ad-powered, revenue share business model. Since then, Telemedellín has grown its business with global content distribution on Connected TVs and mobile devices.

"We're very proud to have received the OTT Development award for our flagship app, TM+. I'm grateful to the Telemedellín team for working with us to deploy this award-winning platform and for prioritizing its success as part of a strategic initiative to reach more viewers with a modernized content offering," said Gustavo Marra, President of TVCoins.

PRODU Magazine and the entire media industry are recognizing the work that TVCoins does to eliminate barriers of entry to the streaming market, while simultaneously enhancing the experience of viewers around the world.

