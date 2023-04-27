CULLEN/FROST REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Board declares second quarter dividend on common and preferred stock
SAN ANTONIO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported first quarter 2023 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $176.0 million compared to $97.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.70 per diluted common share, compared to $1.50 per diluted common share reported a year earlier, representing an 80.0 percent increase. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.39 percent and 22.59 percent, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.79 percent and 9.58 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.
For the first quarter of 2023, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $425.8 million, up 56.4 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2022. Average loans for the first quarter of 2023 increased $932.6 million, or 5.7 percent, to $17.3 billion, from the $16.4 billion reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, first quarter average loans of $17.3 billion represented a 7.5 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2022 and a 1.6 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
Average deposits for the first quarter were $42.8 billion, down $204.5 million, or 0.5 percent, compared to the $43.0 billion reported for last year's first quarter, and down $2.0 billion, or 4.5 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. During the first quarter, impacted by the higher interest rate environment, we saw a continuation of the declining trend in non-interest bearing deposit balances that began in the fourth quarter of 2022. Average non-interest bearing deposits were down $1.3 billion or 7.5 percent from the fourth quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits were down $658 million or 2.5 percent from the fourth quarter but the decrease was mostly offset by a $636 million increase in average repurchase account balances due to some customer movement between products.
"These strong results reflect the enduring soundness of our business model and provide further evidence that our organic growth strategy is both durable and scalable," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "Frost employees are doing a great job of executing our organic growth strategy, taking advantage of the opportunities we have to continue adding new relationships and growing the business in our markets across the state. Our investments in expansion, in our employees, and in other strategic areas of the business continue to position us well to provide our customers with outstanding experiences over the long term."
Noted financial data for the first quarter of 2023 follows:
- The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were 13.24 percent, 13.74 percent and 15.22 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
- Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $425.8 million, an increase of 56.4 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.47 percent for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to 2.33 percent for the first quarter of 2022.
- Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $105.3 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 3.8 percent, from the $101.4 million reported for the first quarter of 2022. Insurance commissions and fees increased $2.3 million, or 14.1 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase during the first quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of increases in contingent income (up $1.4 million) and commission income (up $971,000). Other non-interest income increased $2.1 million, or 22.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by increases in sundry and other miscellaneous income (up $1.3 million) and income from customer derivative and securities trading transactions (up $482,000), among other things. Other charges, commissions and fees increased $2.1 million, or 21.6 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to increases in income from the placement of money market accounts (up $1.5 million) and other service charges (up $609,000), among other things, partly offset by a decrease in income from the sale of mutual funds (down $862,000). The increases in these items was partly offset by a decrease of $2.5 million, or 6.5 percent, in trust and investment management fees, primarily due a decrease in investment management fees (down $2.1 million).
- Non-interest expense was $285.1 million for the quarter, up $46.4 million, or 19.4 percent, compared to the $238.7 million reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $19.0 million, or 17.1 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries, due to annual merit and market increases, and an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investments in organic expansion in the Houston and Dallas markets as well as preparations for our mortgage loan product offering. Employee benefits expense increased by $9.7 million, or 40.1 percent, compared with the first quarter of 2022. The increase in employee benefits expense was related to increases in 401(k) plan expense, payroll taxes and medical benefits expense, among other things. Other non-interest expense increased $8.9 million, or 20.7 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase during the first quarter of 2023 included increases in professional services expense (up $2.3 million), primarily driven by IT-related services; travel, meals and entertainment (up $1.4 million); sundry and other miscellaneous expenses (up $1.4 million), advertising/promotions expense (up $1.2 million); check card expense (up $903,000); and business development expense (up $719,000).
- For the first quarter of 2023, the company reported a credit loss expense of $9.1 million, and reported net charge-offs of $8.8 million. This compares to a credit loss expense of $3.0 million and net loan charge-offs of $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and no credit loss expense and net loan charge-offs of $6.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.32 percent at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.33 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.49 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Non-accrual loans were $38.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to $37.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $49.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022.
The Cullen/Frost board declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.87 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $51.2 billion in assets at March 31, 2023. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$ 399,820
$ 398,457
$ 355,547
$ 288,208
$ 249,071
Net interest income (1)
425,844
423,892
379,518
311,377
272,194
Credit loss expense
9,104
3,000
—
—
—
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
36,144
39,695
38,552
37,776
38,656
Service charges on deposit accounts
21,879
22,321
22,960
23,870
22,740
Insurance commissions and fees
18,952
11,674
13,152
11,776
16,608
Interchange and card transaction fees
4,889
4,480
4,614
4,911
4,226
Other charges, commissions and fees
11,704
10,981
11,095
9,887
9,627
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
21
—
—
—
—
Other
11,676
16,529
9,448
9,707
9,533
Total non-interest income
105,265
105,680
99,821
97,927
101,390
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
130,345
136,697
127,189
116,881
111,329
Employee benefits
33,922
21,975
21,680
20,733
24,220
Net occupancy
30,349
28,572
28,133
28,379
27,411
Technology, furniture and equipment
32,481
30,912
30,781
29,921
29,157
Deposit insurance
6,245
3,967
4,279
3,724
3,633
Intangible amortization
96
100
103
131
146
Other
51,704
59,074
45,733
46,578
42,836
Total non-interest expense
285,142
281,297
257,898
246,347
238,732
Income before income taxes
210,839
219,840
197,470
139,788
111,729
Income taxes
33,186
28,666
27,710
20,674
12,627
Net income
177,653
191,174
169,760
119,114
99,102
Preferred stock dividends
1,669
1,669
1,668
1,669
1,669
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 175,984
$ 189,505
$ 168,092
$ 117,445
$ 97,433
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 2.71
$ 2.92
$ 2.60
$ 1.82
$ 1.51
Earnings per common share - diluted
2.70
2.91
2.59
1.81
1.50
Cash dividends per common share
0.87
0.87
0.87
0.75
0.75
Book value per common share at end of quarter
51.59
46.49
41.53
49.93
56.65
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
64,396
64,355
64,211
64,123
64,094
Weighted-average common shares - basic
64,374
64,303
64,158
64,113
64,051
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
258
344
343
354
410
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
64,632
64,647
64,501
64,467
64,461
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.39 %
1.44 %
1.27 %
0.92 %
0.79 %
Return on average common equity
22.59
27.16
20.13
13.88
9.58
Net interest income to average earning assets
3.47
3.31
3.01
2.56
2.33
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
2023
2022
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$ 17,319
$ 17,063
$ 16,823
$ 16,674
$ 16,386
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
17,287
17,020
16,752
16,531
16,084
Earning assets
47,904
48,867
49,062
47,880
47,339
Total assets
51,307
52,284
52,383
51,088
50,323
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
16,636
17,980
18,511
18,355
17,961
Interest-bearing deposits
26,121
26,779
27,292
26,371
25,001
Total deposits
42,757
44,759
45,803
44,726
42,962
Shareholders' equity
3,305
2,913
3,459
3,540
4,270
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$ 17,486
$ 17,155
$ 16,951
$ 16,736
$ 16,543
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
17,458
17,120
16,900
16,644
16,335
Earning assets
47,870
49,402
49,517
48,404
48,107
Goodwill and intangible assets
655
655
655
656
656
Total assets
51,246
52,892
52,946
51,785
51,296
Total deposits
42,184
43,954
46,560
45,602
44,431
Shareholders' equity
3,468
3,137
2,812
3,347
3,776
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
4,610
4,486
4,341
4,221
4,148
ASSET QUALITY
($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$ 231,514
$ 227,621
$ 234,315
$ 239,632
$ 246,835
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.32 %
1.33 %
1.38 %
1.43 %
1.49 %
Net charge-offs:
$ 8,782
$ 3,810
$ 2,854
$ 2,807
$ 6,295
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.21 %
0.09 %
0.07 %
0.07 %
0.16 %
Non-accrual loans:
$ 38,410
$ 37,833
$ 29,904
$ 35,125
$ 48,966
As a percentage of total loans
0.22 %
0.22 %
0.18 %
0.21 %
0.30 %
As a percentage of total assets
0.07
0.07
0.06
0.07
0.10
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.24 %
12.85 %
12.74 %
12.64 %
12.78 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.74
13.35
13.26
13.17
13.32
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.22
14.84
14.80
14.75
14.97
Leverage Ratio
7.69
7.29
7.09
7.03
7.08
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
6.77
5.93
5.31
6.46
7.36
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
6.44
5.57
6.60
6.93
8.48
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)
2023
2022
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)
Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
4.57 %
3.70 %
2.27 %
0.80 %
0.18 %
Federal funds sold
4.72
3.88
2.44
1.26
0.37
Resell agreements
4.77
4.14
2.39
1.32
0.27
Securities
3.24
3.09
2.94
2.87
2.88
Loans, net of unearned discounts
6.36
5.80
4.89
4.04
3.74
Total earning assets
4.57
4.14
3.43
2.71
2.39
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
0.36
0.27
0.07
0.04
0.01
Money market deposit accounts
2.47
1.94
1.08
0.35
0.12
Time accounts
2.40
1.52
0.99
0.64
0.29
Total interest-bearing deposits
1.52
1.16
0.62
0.22
0.08
Total deposits
0.93
0.69
0.37
0.13
0.05
Federal funds purchased
4.55
3.78
2.33
0.84
0.17
Repurchase agreements
3.20
2.69
1.50
0.41
0.10
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
6.46
5.39
3.77
2.51
1.90
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
4.69
4.69
4.69
4.69
4.69
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.79
1.37
0.71
0.26
0.11
Net interest spread
2.78
2.77
2.72
2.45
2.28
Net interest income to total average earning assets
3.47
3.31
3.01
2.56
2.33
AVERAGE BALANCES
($ in millions)
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 8,687
$ 11,574
$ 12,776
$ 13,041
$ 13,766
Federal funds sold
64
52
51
31
14
Resell agreements
90
49
10
3
6
Securities
21,744
20,129
19,402
18,130
17,166
Loans, net of unearned discount
17,319
17,063
16,823
16,674
16,386
Total earning assets
$ 47,904
$ 48,867
$ 49,062
$ 47,880
$ 47,339
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
$ 11,662
$ 12,113
$ 12,235
$ 12,336
$ 11,955
Money market deposit accounts
12,404
12,958
13,466
12,608
11,859
Time accounts
2,055
1,708
1,591
1,427
1,187
Total interest-bearing deposits
26,121
26,779
27,292
26,371
25,001
Total deposits
42,757
44,759
45,803
44,726
42,962
Federal funds purchased
51
37
42
36
28
Repurchase agreements
4,211
3,575
1,960
1,743
2,052
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
123
123
123
123
123
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
99
99
99
99
99
Total interest-bearing funds
$ 30,606
$ 30,613
$ 29,516
$ 28,372
$ 27,302
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
