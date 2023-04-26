Steward Partners Honored on USA Today's Inaugural List of Best Financial Advisory Firms

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, proudly announces the firm has been awarded on the USA Today list of Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2023. This prestigious award is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The ranking honors 500 firms and the full list can be viewed on the USA Today website.

"This recognition from USA Today comes as we celebrate a remarkable first decade for our firm," said Jim Gold, CEO, and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "Partnering with some of the country's best advisors and offering them equity in the firm helped fuel our growth past the benchmark of $25 billion in assets managed in record time. We became multi-custodial last year with the addition of BNY Mellon | Pershing to our platform, just one of the factors that allows us to continue attracting award-winning advisors to our partnership."

USA Today and Statista selected the Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2023 based on two dimensions: recommendations by clients and peers and a firm's growth of Assets under Management (AUM). The recommendations were collected via an independent survey sent to over 20,000 individuals. The development of AUM was analyzed in both the short- and long-term based on publicly available data. In the consideration for the top 500 RIA firms, recommendations had a weight of 20% while the development of AUM had a weight of 80% (short-term and long-term growth were equally weighted) to derive the final score.

Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. In September 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms for the third consecutive year, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on the value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics. Steward Partners also had 16 of its partners named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and two advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2023, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

