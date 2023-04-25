GLOBALWORTH CHOOSES HONEYWELL FORGE FOR BUILDINGS TO TRANSFORM PERFORMANCE AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY OF ITS EUROPEAN OFFICE BUILDINGS

European real estate investor to deploy Honeywell solutions across its commercial building portfolio in Romania and Poland to improve operational efficiency and support sustainability efforts

WARSAW, Poland, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that Globalworth, a leading real estate investor in Central and Eastern Europe, has selected its connected technology to help increase operational efficiency, support sustainability efforts, and improve the occupant experience across the Globalworth portfolio of commercial office buildings in Romania and Poland. Globalworth will use solutions from Honeywell Forge for Buildings, a comprehensive approach to building system operations and management, to help improve performance and reduce energy consumption throughout its facilities from a single point of control.

Buildings are a primary consumer of energy – the UN Environment Programme 2022 Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction found the building and construction sector accounted for 34% of energy demand and 37% of energy and process-related CO2 emissions in 2021. In Europe, the numbers are even more concerning with the buildings sector accounting for 40% of the continent's total energy needs, 80% coming from the use of fossil fuels.1

To help reduce this energy demand, Globalworth will use the machine learning models within Honeywell Forge for Buildings to monitor energy consumption across its buildings, down to a device or asset level, and make automatic adjustments to minimize energy consumption while maintaining occupant comfort and productivity.

"We believe that building technologies can provide not only better experiences for our tenants but can also add value in helping to achieve operational and sustainability goals – all without sacrificing occupant comfort. We are investing in Honeywell Forge for Buildings for its ability to integrate systems, improve maintenance, and save energy, with the aim of helping us to optimize our selected building operations," said Dennis Selinas, CEO of Globalworth Group.

Honeywell solutions, including Honeywell Forge Site Performance, Carbon and Energy Management, an application of Honeywell Buildings Sustainability Manager, and Honeywell Sine visitor management solutions, will help Globalworth digitalize real estate operations across its facilities in Romania and Poland.

Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Buildings | Site Performance: Provides asset insights for building operations to help reduce operational and maintenance costs and to improve occupant comfort and asset availability. Offerings include Predictive Maintenance, Centralized Control, and the iOS Mobile App.

Honeywell Buildings Sustainability Manager: Provides building owners and operators with a ready now suite of solutions to meet two pressing, yet often conflicting, objectives: reducing their buildings' environmental impact while optimizing indoor air quality to support occupant well-being, with the aim of advancing carbon reduction goals.

Honeywell Sine Visitor Management: Enables visitors to check in and out of a building in a quick and seamless manner, allowing building managers to see who is on a given site, account for occupant capacity, vet visitors before arrival, audit contractor permits, and send out notifications. When integrated with access control solutions, Sine can provide a single integrated and cloud-based means to enhance tenant experiences and reduce manual interventions.

"Implementing Honeywell Forge for Buildings solutions will help Globalworth achieve key building outcomes, including helping to reducing operating costs and lowering energy consumption," said Kevin Dehoff, president and CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise. "Globalworth is an innovator not just in its region but across the commercial real estate industry, and its continued investment in ready now digital solutions for buildings will further enable it to meet its important sustainability and operational objectives and support great tenant experiences."

Globalworth is an innovator and early adopter of technology to help enable world-class experiences for its blue-chip roster of tenants. The company invests in technologies to continue to help improve the operational efficiency, safety and security, and resilience of its buildings while supporting its sustainability goals.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

Honeywell Forge is intelligent operations software that connects assets, people, and processes, enabling operational performance, sustainability, and quality improvement.

Globalworth is a listed real estate company active in Central and Eastern Europe, quoted on the AIM-segment of the London Stock Exchange. It has become the pre-eminent office investor in the CEE real estate market through its market-leading positions both in Poland and Romania. Globalworth acquires, develops and directly manages high-quality office and industrial real estate assets in prime locations, generating rental income from high quality tenants from around the globe. Managed by over 260 professionals across Cyprus, Guernsey, Poland and Romania, a combined value of its portfolio is €3.2 billion, as at 31 December 2022. Approximately 96.4% of the portfolio is in income-producing assets, predominately in the office sector, and leased to a diversified array of over 690 national and multinational corporates. In Poland Globalworth is present in Warsaw, Wroclaw, Lodz, Krakow, Gdansk and Katowice, while in Romania its assets span Bucharest, Timisoara, Constanta, Pitesti, Arad, Oradea and Targu Mures.

