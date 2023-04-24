WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $39.8 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.67, compared to $41.6 million and $0.68 per diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022. As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $42.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, as compared to $42.9 million and $0.70 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures).
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)
$ 42,301
$ 0.71
$ 42,851
$ 0.70
Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
(2,491)
(0.04)
(1,258)
(0.02)
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 39,810
$ 0.67
$ 41,593
$ 0.68
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended March 31, 2023:
- Generated solid growth in pre-tax, pre-provision income (excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses) of 13.2% year-over-year (non-GAAP)
- Total loan growth was 11.9% year-over-year and 7.0% annualized when compared to December 31, 2022, reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams
- Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
- WesBanco remains well-capitalized with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet with capacity to fund loan growth
- Strong new commercial swap fee income, excluding fair market value adjustments, increased $1.7 million year-over-year
- Controlled discretionary expenses, while continuing to make important long-term growth investments
- WesBanco continues to be acknowledged for its soundness, profitability, employee focus, and customer service as it continued to receive numerous national accolades the last few months
"WesBanco demonstrated the earnings power, capital, and liquidity to perform well during a quarter of industry volatility," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "I am pleased with both the company's performance and our employees continued commitment to serving the needs of our customers and communities. The recent naming of our company as One of America's Best Banks, and One of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes is a testament to the dedicated efforts of our teams."
Jeffrey H. Jackson, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer added, "We continued to effectively execute our strategic business plans, during the quarter, as evidenced by our solid loan growth across all markets, disciplined expense management, and excellent credit quality. Our deposit granularity, as evidenced by our average deposit account size of $27,000, reflects the trust our customers have in our 153-year heritage as a community bank. Our current loan to deposit ratio of 83% also provides us with ample lending capacity to support our customers as they grow."
Balance Sheet
Loan growth for the first quarter of 2023 continues to reflect strong performance by our commercial and consumer lending teams, as well as more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages retained on the balance sheet. As of March 31, 2023, total portfolio loans were $10.9 billion, which increased 7.0% annualized, when compared to December 31, 2022, driven by strong growth across our markets, and the total commercial pipeline was $1.1 billion. Further, commercial real estate payoffs during the first quarter remained in the historical range of approximately $90 million.
Total deposits, as of March 31, 2023, were $12.9 billion, down 2.0%, when compared to December 31, 2022, reflecting the impact of rate and inflationary pressures and rising costs across the economy. Further, the Federal Reserve's tightening actions to control inflation have resulted in industry-wide deposit contraction. Deposits declined approximately $360 million early during the quarter and remained flat through February and March. Despite the decrease in deposits, early in the quarter, the average loans to average deposits ratio remained relatively low at 83.5% for the first quarter of 2023.
Credit Quality
As of March 31, 2023, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range throughout the last five quarters. Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 4 basis points from the fourth quarter and 19 basis points from the prior year, while criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 74 and 208 basis points, respectively, to 1.60%. For the first quarter, net loan charge-offs totaled $1.9 million, mostly related to one long-term care facility credit. During the first quarter of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.6 million, as compared to a release of provision in the prior year period of $3.4 million. Reflecting the current recorded provision and loan growth, as well as changes in prepayment assumptions, the allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at March 31, 2023 was $118.7 million, or 1.09% of total loans.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 3.36% for the first quarter of 2023 increased 41 basis points year-over-year, which reflects the 425 basis point increase in the federal fund rate since March 2022, as well as our successful deployment of excess cash into higher-yielding loans. However, the net interest margin decreased 13 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher funding costs as lower cost deposits were replaced with higher cost wholesale borrowings. While our robust legacy deposit base provides a pricing advantage, we are not immune to the impact of rising interest rates on our funding sources, including rising competitive rates for public funds, which totaled approximately $1.4 billion at March 31, 2023. Total deposit funding costs of 100 basis points for the first quarter of 2023 increased 88 basis points year-over-year and 43 quarter-over-quarter, or 57 and 28 basis points, respectively, when including non-interest bearing deposits. This reflects a total deposit beta of 13%, when compared to the 425 basis point increase in the federal fund rate from May 2022 through February 2023. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the first quarter net interest margin by 4 basis points, as compared to 8 basis points in the prior year period.
Net interest income increased $16.6 million, or 15.4%, during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to the same quarter of 2022, reflecting loan growth and the benefit of rising rates on loan and securities yields, which more than offset higher funding costs.
Non-Interest Income
For the first quarter of 2023, non-interest income of $27.7 million decreased $2.7 million, or 9.0%, from the first quarter of 2022, driven primarily by lower bank-owned life insurance and mortgage banking income. Bank-owned life insurance decreased $1.9 million year-over-year due to $1.9 million of higher death benefits received in the prior year period. Mortgage banking income decreased $1.5 million year-over-year due to a reduction in residential mortgage originations, primarily driven by the higher interest rate environment, and our retention of more residential mortgages on the balance sheet as production continues to migrate towards shorter-term adjustable rate mortgage products. First quarter mortgage originations decreased 40% year-over-year to $162 million, with approximately 70% retained, as compared to 75% last year. New commercial swap fees, which are recorded in other income, increased $1.7 million from the prior year period to $1.8 million, while associated fair market value adjustments totaled negative $1.0 million during the first quarter, as compared to a positive $1.5 million last year.
Non-Interest Expense
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 totaled $93.0 million, an increase of 8.2% year-over-year, reflecting increased salaries and wages, benefits, FDIC insurance, and equipment expense, partially offset by discretionary cost control. Salaries and wages increased $3.0 million, or 7.7%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to higher staffing levels, mainly revenue-producing positions, and merit increases. Employee benefits increased $2.9 million from last year due to higher staffing levels, increased pension expense, and higher health insurance contributions. FDIC insurance expense increased $1.4 million year-over-year due to the 2 basis point increase in the minimum rate for all banks. Equipment and software expense increased $1.1 million due to the planned upgrade to one-third of our ATM fleet with the latest technology and general inflationary cost increases for existing service agreements. Lastly, restructuring charges of $3.2 million during the quarter reflect the associated write-downs of leases and fixed assets related to five properties, two of which are larger back-office facilities, to be closed later this year.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At March 31, 2023, Tier I leverage was 9.82%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.22%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.11%, and total risk-based capital was 14.97%. In addition, tangible common equity to tangible assets improved 16 basis points on a sequential quarter basis to 7.44%.
About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2023). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com. Follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 5
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
Statement of Income
March 31,
Interest and dividend income
2023
2022
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 133,406
$ 93,121
43.3
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
19,086
14,112
35.2
Tax-exempt
4,790
4,344
10.3
Total interest and dividends on securities
23,876
18,456
29.4
Other interest income
3,273
597
448.2
Total interest and dividend income
160,555
112,174
43.1
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
11,106
811
NM
Money market deposits
4,252
321
NM
Savings deposits
4,000
264
NM
Certificates of deposit
1,203
1,273
(5.5)
Total interest expense on deposits
20,561
2,669
670.4
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
11,300
575
NM
Other short-term borrowings
418
48
770.8
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
3,944
1,171
236.8
Total interest expense
36,223
4,463
711.6
Net interest income
124,332
107,711
15.4
Provision for credit losses
3,577
(3,438)
204.0
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
120,755
111,149
8.6
Non-interest income
Trust fees
7,494
7,835
(4.4)
Service charges on deposits
6,170
6,090
1.3
Electronic banking fees
4,605
5,345
(13.8)
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,576
2,220
16.0
Bank-owned life insurance
1,959
3,881
(49.5)
Mortgage banking income
426
1,923
(77.8)
Net securities gains/(losses)
145
(650)
122.3
Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
232
(806)
128.8
Other income
4,046
4,544
(11.0)
Total non-interest income
27,653
30,382
(9.0)
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
41,952
38,937
7.7
Employee benefits
12,060
9,158
31.7
Net occupancy
6,643
7,234
(8.2)
Equipment and software
9,063
8,011
13.1
Marketing
2,325
2,421
(4.0)
FDIC insurance
2,884
1,522
89.5
Amortization of intangible assets
2,301
2,598
(11.4)
Restructuring and merger-related expense
3,153
1,593
97.9
Other operating expenses
15,744
16,074
(2.1)
Total non-interest expense
96,125
87,548
9.8
Income before provision for income taxes
52,283
53,983
(3.1)
Provision for income taxes
9,942
9,859
0.8
Net Income
42,341
44,124
(4.0)
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 39,810
$ 41,593
(4.3)
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 125,605
$ 108,866
15.4
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.67
$ 0.68
(1.5)
Net income per common share - diluted
0.67
0.68
(1.5)
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.71
0.70
1.4
Dividends declared
0.35
0.34
2.9
Book value (period end)
39.34
39.64
(0.8)
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
20.27
20.87
(2.9)
Average common shares outstanding - basic
59,217,711
61,445,399
(3.6)
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
59,375,053
61,593,365
(3.6)
Period end common shares outstanding
59,246,569
60,613,414
(2.3)
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
-
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
NM = Not Meaningful
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 6
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Selected ratios
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
% Change
Return on average assets
0.95
%
0.99
%
(4.04)
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1.01
1.02
(0.98)
Return on average equity
6.57
6.35
3.46
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
6.98
6.54
6.73
Return on average tangible equity (1)
12.72
11.67
9.00
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
13.48
12.01
12.24
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
14.28
12.90
10.70
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
15.13
13.27
14.02
Yield on earning assets (2)
4.32
3.07
40.72
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.52
0.19
700.00
Net interest spread (2)
2.80
2.88
(2.78)
Net interest margin (2)
3.36
2.95
13.90
Efficiency (1) (2)
60.66
61.73
(1.73)
Average loans to average deposits
83.46
71.05
17.47
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.07
0.00
100.00
Effective income tax rate
19.02
18.26
4.16
For the Three Months Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Return on average assets
0.95
%
1.18
%
1.19
%
0.95
%
0.99
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1.01
1.18
1.19
0.95
1.02
Return on average equity
6.57
8.18
8.05
6.43
6.35
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
6.98
8.18
8.06
6.43
6.54
Return on average tangible equity (1)
12.72
16.05
15.39
12.35
11.67
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
13.48
16.05
15.41
12.36
12.01
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
14.28
18.09
17.23
13.80
12.90
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
15.13
18.10
17.25
13.82
13.27
Yield on earning assets (2)
4.32
4.00
3.59
3.20
3.07
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.52
0.82
0.41
0.26
0.19
Net interest spread (2)
2.80
3.18
3.18
2.94
2.88
Net interest margin (2)
3.36
3.49
3.33
3.03
2.95
Efficiency (1) (2)
60.66
56.91
58.13
61.91
61.73
Average loans to average deposits
83.46
78.43
75.01
72.36
71.05
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
0.07
0.02
0.04
0.00
0.00
Effective income tax rate
19.02
18.51
18.85
19.35
18.26
Trust assets, market value at period end
$ 5,026,631
$ 4,878,479
$ 4,622,878
$ 4,803,043
$ 5,412,342
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 7
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheet
March 31,
December 31,
December 31, 2022
Assets
2023
2022
% Change
2022
to March 31, 2023
Cash and due from banks
$ 152,756
$ 200,513
(23.8)
$ 166,182
(8.1)
Due from banks - interest bearing
444,747
1,168,985
(62.0)
242,229
83.6
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
11,843
12,757
(7.2)
11,506
2.9
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
2,465,996
2,911,373
(15.3)
2,529,140
(2.5)
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,107,685; $1,092,993
and $1,084,390, respectively)
1,239,247
1,157,202
7.1
1,248,629
(0.8)
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(212)
(285)
25.6
(220)
3.6
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,239,035
1,156,917
7.1
1,248,409
(0.8)
Total securities
3,716,874
4,081,047
(8.9)
3,789,055
(1.9)
Loans held for sale
12,722
15,959
(20.3)
8,249
54.2
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
6,197,844
5,580,082
11.1
6,061,344
2.3
Commercial and industrial
1,519,808
1,513,078
0.4
1,579,395
(3.8)
Residential real estate
2,251,423
1,767,064
27.4
2,140,584
5.2
Home equity
692,001
592,872
16.7
695,065
(0.4)
Consumer
227,612
280,176
(18.8)
226,340
0.6
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
10,888,688
9,733,272
11.9
10,702,728
1.7
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(118,698)
(117,865)
(0.7)
(117,790)
(0.8)
Net portfolio loans
10,769,990
9,615,407
12.0
10,584,938
1.7
Premises and equipment, net
224,940
219,907
2.3
220,892
1.8
Accrued interest receivable
69,232
60,370
14.7
68,522
1.0
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,139,054
1,149,035
(0.9)
1,141,355
(0.2)
Bank-owned life insurance
354,320
348,179
1.8
352,361
0.6
Other assets
389,991
244,613
59.4
358,122
8.9
Total Assets
$ 17,274,626
$ 17,104,015
1.0
$ 16,931,905
2.0
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 4,478,954
$ 4,670,520
(4.1)
$ 4,700,438
(4.7)
Interest bearing demand
3,107,112
3,405,610
(8.8)
3,119,807
(0.4)
Money market
1,618,204
1,831,683
(11.7)
1,684,023
(3.9)
Savings deposits
2,784,780
2,679,053
3.9
2,741,004
1.6
Certificates of deposit
884,146
1,211,008
(27.0)
885,818
(0.2)
Total deposits
12,873,196
13,797,874
(6.7)
13,131,090
(2.0)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,280,000
123,898
933.1
705,000
81.6
Other short-term borrowings
111,176
158,538
(29.9)
135,069
(17.7)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
281,629
280,743
0.3
281,404
0.1
Total borrowings
1,672,805
563,179
197.0
1,121,473
49.2
Accrued interest payable
7,669
1,786
329.4
4,593
67.0
Other liabilities
245,499
193,860
26.6
248,087
(1.0)
Total Liabilities
14,799,169
14,556,699
1.7
14,505,243
2.0
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares
6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
144,484
144,484
-
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
68,081,306 shares issued; 59,246,569, 60,613,414 and 59,198,963
shares outstanding, respectively
141,834
141,834
-
141,834
-
Capital surplus
1,636,061
1,636,705
-
1,635,877
-
Retained earnings
1,096,924
998,315
9.9
1,077,675
1.8
Treasury stock (8,834,737, 7,467,892 and 8,882,343 shares - at cost, respectively)
(307,507)
(261,012)
(17.8)
(308,964)
0.5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(234,399)
(111,312)
(110.6)
(262,416)
10.7
Deferred benefits for directors
(1,940)
(1,698)
(14.3)
(1,828)
(6.1)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,475,457
2,547,316
(2.8)
2,426,662
2.0
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 17,274,626
$ 17,104,015
1.0
$ 16,931,905
2.0
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 8
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and
net interest margin analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 279,448
4.29
%
$ 1,161,218
0.16
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
10,750,132
5.03
9,712,085
3.89
Securities: (2)
Taxable
3,302,081
2.34
3,333,379
1.72
Tax-exempt (3)
800,804
3.07
729,380
3.06
Total securities
4,102,885
2.49
4,062,759
1.96
Other earning assets
45,879
2.82
15,446
3.81
Total earning assets (3)
15,178,344
4.32
%
14,951,508
3.07
%
Other assets
1,792,210
2,041,090
Total Assets
$ 16,970,554
$ 16,992,598
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 3,029,944
1.49
%
$ 3,403,499
0.10
%
Money market accounts
1,632,738
1.06
1,806,719
0.07
Savings deposits
2,774,741
0.58
2,626,962
0.04
Certificates of deposit
862,703
0.57
1,254,603
0.41
Total interest bearing deposits
8,300,126
1.00
9,091,783
0.12
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
970,000
4.72
180,024
1.30
Repurchase agreements
131,186
1.29
156,167
0.12
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
281,483
5.68
147,709
3.22
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
9,682,795
1.52
%
9,575,683
0.19
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
4,580,164
4,576,749
Other liabilities
249,528
184,359
Shareholders' equity
2,458,067
2,655,807
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,970,554
$ 16,992,598
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
2.80
%
2.88
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.36
%
2.95
%
(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $0.4 million and
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.2 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 9
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Interest and dividend income
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Loans, including fees
$ 133,406
$ 123,307
$ 109,562
$ 96,412
$ 93,121
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
19,086
18,655
17,531
15,825
14,112
Tax-exempt
4,790
4,853
4,916
4,706
4,344
Total interest and dividends on securities
23,876
23,508
22,447
20,531
18,456
Other interest income
3,273
2,103
2,108
1,504
597
Total interest and dividend income
160,555
148,918
134,117
118,447
112,174
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
11,106
7,264
2,953
1,153
811
Money market deposits
4,252
1,890
968
383
321
Savings deposits
4,000
2,454
1,067
330
264
Certificates of deposit
1,203
742
958
1,116
1,273
Total interest expense on deposits
20,561
12,350
5,946
2,982
2,669
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
11,300
2,634
348
411
575
Other short-term borrowings
418
324
147
48
48
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
3,944
3,736
3,175
2,778
1,171
Total interest expense
36,223
19,044
9,616
6,219
4,463
Net interest income
124,332
129,874
124,501
112,228
107,711
Provision for credit losses
3,577
3,123
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
120,755
126,751
125,036
113,040
111,149
Non-interest income
Trust fees
7,494
6,672
6,517
6,527
7,835
Service charges on deposits
6,170
6,762
6,942
6,487
6,090
Electronic banking fees
4,605
4,695
4,808
5,154
5,345
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,576
2,556
2,491
2,258
2,220
Bank-owned life insurance
1,959
2,464
1,999
2,384
3,881
Mortgage banking income
426
621
1,257
1,328
1,923
Net securities gains/(losses)
145
(600)
656
(1,183)
(650)
Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
232
550
2,040
(1,302)
(806)
Other income
4,046
4,050
5,546
5,330
4,544
Total non-interest income
27,653
27,770
32,256
26,983
30,382
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
41,952
42,606
44,271
41,213
38,937
Employee benefits
12,060
9,198
10,693
8,722
9,158
Net occupancy
6,643
6,262
6,489
6,119
7,234
Equipment and software
9,063
8,712
8,083
7,702
8,011
Marketing
2,325
1,788
2,377
2,749
2,421
FDIC insurance
2,884
2,051
2,391
1,937
1,522
Amortization of intangible assets
2,301
2,541
2,560
2,579
2,598
Restructuring and merger-related expense
3,153
11
66
52
1,593
Other operating expenses
15,744
17,286
15,011
15,946
16,074
Total non-interest expense
96,125
90,455
91,941
87,019
87,548
Income before provision for income taxes
52,283
64,066
65,351
53,004
53,983
Provision for income taxes
9,942
11,856
12,318
10,256
9,859
Net Income
42,341
52,210
53,033
42,748
44,124
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 39,810
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 125,605
$ 131,164
$ 125,808
$ 113,479
$ 108,866
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.67
$ 0.84
$ 0.85
$ 0.67
$ 0.68
Net income per common share - diluted
0.67
0.84
0.85
0.67
0.68
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.71
0.84
0.85
0.67
0.70
Dividends declared
0.35
0.35
0.34
0.34
0.34
Book value (period end)
39.34
38.55
37.96
38.92
39.64
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
20.27
19.43
18.84
19.89
20.87
Average common shares outstanding - basic
59,217,711
59,188,238
59,549,244
60,036,103
61,445,399
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
59,375,053
59,374,204
59,697,676
60,185,207
61,593,365
Period end common shares outstanding
59,246,569
59,198,963
59,304,505
59,698,788
60,613,414
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
Full time equivalent employees
2,501
2,495
2,480
2,509
2,456
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 10
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Asset quality data
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Non-performing assets:
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing (1)
$ -
$ 3,230
$ 4,583
$ 3,579
$ 3,731
Non-accrual loans:
Troubled debt restructurings
-
1,711
1,756
2,120
1,348
Other non-accrual loans
39,216
36,474
26,428
29,594
32,024
Total non-accrual loans
39,216
38,185
28,184
31,714
33,372
Total non-performing loans
39,216
41,415
32,767
35,293
37,103
Other real estate and repossessed assets
1,554
1,486
1,595
31
87
Total non-performing assets
$ 40,770
$ 42,901
$ 34,362
$ 35,324
$ 37,190
Past due loans (2):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 12,920
$ 15,439
$ 21,836
$ 31,388
$ 28,322
Loans past due 90 days or more
4,570
5,443
24,311
9,560
6,142
Total past due loans
$ 17,490
$ 20,882
$ 46,147
$ 40,948
$ 34,464
Criticized and classified loans (3):
Criticized loans
$ 116,608
$ 147,945
$ 163,176
$ 193,871
$ 234,143
Classified loans
57,222
102,555
86,861
126,257
123,837
Total criticized and classified loans
$ 173,830
$ 250,500
$ 250,037
$ 320,128
$ 357,980
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.21
%
0.31
%
0.29
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.04
0.05
0.24
0.09
0.06
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
0.36
0.39
0.32
0.35
0.38
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other
real estate and repossessed assets
0.37
0.40
0.33
0.35
0.38
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.24
0.25
0.21
0.21
0.22
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
1.60
2.34
2.43
3.14
3.68
Allowance for credit losses
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 118,698
$ 117,790
$ 114,584
$ 117,403
$ 117,865
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
9,127
8,368
8,938
7,718
8,050
Provision for credit losses
3,577
3,123
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
1,919
493
1,102
2
27
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
0.07
%
0.02
%
0.04
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
1.09
%
1.10
%
1.11
%
1.15
%
1.21
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
3.03
x
2.84
x
3.50
x
3.33
x
3.18
x
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
loans past due
2.09
x
1.89
x
1.45
x
1.54
x
1.65
x
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
9.82
%
9.90
%
9.68
%
9.51
%
9.67
%
Tier I risk-based capital
12.22
12.33
12.51
12.49
13.25
Total risk-based capital
14.97
15.11
15.37
15.40
16.32
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
11.11
11.20
11.35
11.31
12.01
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
14.48
14.45
14.75
14.79
15.63
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)
8.33
8.19
8.16
8.50
8.83
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
7.44
7.28
7.22
7.58
7.92
(1) Troubled debt restructurings no longer exist with Wesbanco's adoption of ASU 2022-02 on January 1, 2023.
(2) Excludes non-performing loans.
(3) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 11
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 39,810
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
2,491
9
52
41
1,258
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
42,301
49,688
50,554
40,258
42,851
Average total assets
$ 16,970,554
$ 16,685,930
$ 16,871,655
$ 16,971,452
$ 16,992,598
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
1.01 %
1.18 %
1.19 %
0.95 %
1.02 %
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 39,810
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
2,491
9
52
41
1,258
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
42,301
49,688
50,554
40,258
42,851
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,458,067
$ 2,410,761
$ 2,488,938
$ 2,509,439
$ 2,655,807
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
6.98 %
8.18 %
8.06 %
6.43 %
6.54 %
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 39,810
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
1,818
2,007
2,022
2,037
2,052
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
41,628
51,686
52,524
42,254
43,645
Average total shareholders' equity
2,458,067
2,410,761
2,488,938
2,509,439
2,655,807
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,131,027)
(1,132,894)
(1,135,007)
(1,137,187)
(1,139,242)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,327,040
$ 1,277,867
$ 1,353,931
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,516,565
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
12.72 %
16.05 %
15.39 %
12.35 %
11.67 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,182,556
$ 1,133,383
$ 1,209,447
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,372,081
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
14.28 %
18.09 %
17.23 %
13.80 %
12.90 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 39,810
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
2,491
9
52
41
1,258
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
1,818
2,007
2,022
2,037
2,052
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
44,119
51,695
52,576
42,295
44,903
Average total shareholders' equity
2,458,067
2,410,761
2,488,938
2,509,439
2,655,807
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,131,027)
(1,132,894)
(1,135,007)
(1,137,187)
(1,139,242)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,327,040
$ 1,277,867
$ 1,353,931
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,516,565
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
13.48 %
16.05 %
15.41 %
12.36 %
12.01 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,182,556
$ 1,133,383
$ 1,209,447
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,372,081
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
15.13 %
18.10 %
17.25 %
13.82 %
13.27 %
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 96,125
$ 90,455
$ 91,941
$ 87,019
$ 87,548
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(3,153)
(11)
(66)
(52)
(1,593)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
92,972
90,444
91,875
86,967
85,955
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
125,605
131,164
125,808
113,479
108,866
Non-interest income
27,653
27,770
32,256
26,983
30,382
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
$ 153,258
$ 158,934
$ 158,064
$ 140,462
$ 139,248
Efficiency ratio
60.66 %
56.91 %
58.13 %
61.91 %
61.73 %
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 39,810
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
2,491
9
52
41
1,258
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 42,301
$ 49,688
$ 50,554
$ 40,258
$ 42,851
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.67
$ 0.84
$ 0.85
$ 0.67
$ 0.68
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
0.04
-
-
-
0.02
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 0.71
$ 0.84
$ 0.85
$ 0.67
$ 0.70
Period End
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,475,457
$ 2,426,662
$ 2,395,652
$ 2,467,951
$ 2,547,316
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,130,172)
(1,131,990)
(1,133,998)
(1,136,020)
(1,138,057)
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,200,801
1,150,188
1,117,170
1,187,447
1,264,775
Common shares outstanding
59,246,569
59,198,963
59,304,505
59,698,788
60,613,414
Tangible book value per share
$ 20.27
$ 19.43
$ 18.84
$ 19.89
$ 20.87
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,475,457
$ 2,426,662
$ 2,395,652
$ 2,467,951
$ 2,547,316
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,130,172)
(1,131,990)
(1,133,998)
(1,136,020)
(1,138,057)
Tangible equity
1,345,285
1,294,672
1,261,654
1,331,931
1,409,259
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,200,801
1,150,188
1,117,170
1,187,447
1,264,775
Total assets
17,274,626
16,931,905
16,604,747
16,799,624
17,104,015
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,130,172)
(1,131,990)
(1,133,998)
(1,136,020)
(1,138,057)
Tangible assets
$ 16,144,454
$ 15,799,915
$ 15,470,749
$ 15,663,604
$ 15,965,958
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.33 %
8.19 %
8.16 %
8.50 %
8.83 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.44 %
7.28 %
7.22 %
7.58 %
7.92 %
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
WESBANCO, INC.
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 12
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 52,283
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
Add: provision for credit losses
3,577
3,123
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 55,860
$ 67,189
$ 64,816
$ 52,192
$ 50,545
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 52,283
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
Add: provision for credit losses
3,577
3,123
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
3,153
11
66
52
1,593
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 59,013
$ 67,200
$ 64,882
$ 52,244
$ 52,138
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 52,283
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
Add: provision for credit losses
3,577
3,123
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
3,153
11
66
52
1,593
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
59,013
67,200
64,882
52,244
52,138
Average total assets
$ 16,970,554
$ 16,685,930
$ 16,871,655
$ 16,971,452
$ 16,992,598
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
1.41 %
1.60 %
1.53 %
1.23 %
1.24 %
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 52,283
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
Add: provision for credit losses
3,577
3,123
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
3,153
11
66
52
1,593
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
59,013
67,200
64,882
52,244
52,138
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,458,067
$ 2,410,761
$ 2,488,938
$ 2,509,439
$ 2,655,807
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
9.74 %
11.06 %
10.34 %
8.35 %
7.96 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 52,283
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
Add: provision for credit losses
3,577
3,123
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
Add: amortization of intangibles
2,301
2,541
2,560
2,579
2,598
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
3,153
11
66
52
1,593
Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
61,314
69,741
67,442
54,823
54,736
Average total shareholders' equity
2,458,067
2,410,761
2,488,938
2,509,439
2,655,807
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,131,027)
(1,132,894)
(1,135,007)
(1,137,187)
(1,139,242)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,327,040
$ 1,277,867
$ 1,353,931
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,516,565
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
18.74 %
21.65 %
19.76 %
16.02 %
14.64 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,182,556
$ 1,133,383
$ 1,209,447
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,372,081
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
21.03 %
24.41 %
22.12 %
17.91 %
16.18 %
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
