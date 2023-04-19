Omni Bridgeway launches in Italy, welcomes Giacomo Serra Zanetti

MILAN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway is pleased to announce the company's continued European expansion with the addition of permanent operations in Milan, Italy, and welcomes Giacomo Serra Zanetti who joins as Investment Manager and Senior Legal Counsel.

"Omni Bridgeway has been successfully funding and supporting clients with legal proceedings in Italy for over a decade"

Based in Milan, Giacomo will leverage his background in finance and law to deliver non-recourse legal financing and legal recovery solutions to clients with an emphasis on the Italian market.

Giacomo brings two decades of legal experience in structuring and executing cross-border transactions, with specific expertise in restructuring, insolvency and the acquisition of litigious and distressed claims gained while working for leading Italian law firms Grimaldi SL LLP, BonelliErede, and most recently, Advant – NCTM where he was an Equity Partner, as well as direct experience with an investor in insolvency actions and claims against distressed debtors. He is both admitted to the Italian bar and a solicitor of the courts of England and Wales.

"Omni Bridgeway has been successfully funding and supporting clients with legal proceedings in Italy for more than a decade," notes Raymond van Hulst, Executive Director, Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer EMEA. "With our expansion into Italy, following France and Spain recently, we now have permanent operations in seven European jurisdictions and are funding proceedings in more than 15 European jurisdictions. Omni Bridgeway is now even better positioned to provide on-the-ground resources and expertise for corporations, law firms and claimants across Europe. Giacomo brings a stellar track record and is an excellent addition to the Omni Bridgeway team."

Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer EMEA, Hannah van Roessel, added, "I look forward to working with Giacomo and am thrilled to launch our permanent operations in Italy. Giacomo's unique expertise, coupled with his deep knowledge of the Italian market allows Omni Bridgeway to provide a comprehensive offering to clients to address their legal finance, enforcement, and recovery needs within Italy and Europe, as well as internationally."

Giacomo Serra Zanetti commented, "I am truly excited to join Omni Bridgeway, a world leader in the legal finance industry. Italy's legal market, with its high level of complexity and sophistication, represents a compelling market for legal finance and risk management. With operations based in Milan, Omni Bridgeway is perfectly situated to deliver innovative litigation financing and recovery solutions for a broad range of business and legal matters, including the most complex local and cross-border situations. With its truly diversified, global team, Omni Bridgeway adds value for stakeholders in a broad range of situations with underlying legal complexity (in both solvent and insolvent scenarios). I look forward to playing an instrumental role delivering capital and expertise in such circumstances."

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 26 international locations.

