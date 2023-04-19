LLYC will double its business in the next three years

MADRID, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LLYC has approved 'Committed to Innovation and Growth', a strategic plan that will set the company's course for the next three years. In this period, the company intends to double its size and become a more technological, international, and inclusive firm.

The communications, digital marketing and public affairs consultancy aims to surpass €130 million in operating revenues (total revenues minus re-invoicing of client expenses) in 2025. That figure would represent an 80% growth in turnover (€72.7 million in 2022), with EBITDA of €27 million in 2025 (+68% versus 2022) and maintaining a margin of 21%.

The Deep Digital unit holds a crucial role for LLYC as an area capable of consolidate the firm's digital capabilities in terms of AI, inbound marketing, among others. The 2025 goal is that this unit represents half of the company's operating revenues, exceeding €60 million, due to paid media and performance services promotion, including programmatic advertising. Also, the firm will integrate CommsTech resources in all specialty areas, transforming its portfolio and raising efficiency for clients.

The recent acquisition of BAM allows LLYC to double its size in the United States, where the firm aims to break through to €20 million in sales in the next three years. The company is also evaluating opportunities to establish facilities in Canada, a relevant market for extractive companies, a sector in which LLYC has extensive experience. Mexico and Brazil are poised for the greatest growth in Latin America due their potential for continued development. Within the EU, LLYC will continue to focus on the European affairs area and will study the possibility of opening its own office in Brussels.

During the period 2023–2025, LLYC intends to allocate around €40 million for new acquisitions. Investments will be made in companies that allow the firm to continue increasing its access to exponential technologies, those that add to the growth target in the United States and those that strengthens the firm's leadership in public affairs, without discarding high value-added opportunities that may complement the solutions portfolio.

LLYC's expected turnover growth should match its increased investment in talent. The firm aims to achieve 2,000 collaborators by 2025 (+66% versus year-end 2022) with gender equality (50% of senior management roles will be held by women) and recognition across all operations as a LGTBIQ+ best place to work.

