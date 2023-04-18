Scenthound Opens 50th Location!

Expanding further into the Birmingham market, the wellness-focused dog care concept continues its nationwide expansion

JUPITER, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenthound, the nation's first and only wellness-based routine dog care concept with locations across the U.S., announced today the opening of its 50th location, marking continued expansion in Birmingham, Ala. and kicking off Q2 at a time of high demand within the multi-billion-dollar pet market. The Birmingham location, located in the fast-growing Hoover suburb, follows recent 'Scenter' openings over the last month in Oviedo, Fla., Carmel, Ind., and College Station, Tx.

Scenthound, the nation's first wellness-based routine dog care concept announced today the opening of its 50th location.

The achievement arrives amidst Scenthound's sustained expansion, poised to surpass its projected growth for 2023. Scenthound is already exceeding expectations, having opened nine new locations, representing its most successful quarter in terms of openings. Additionally, the company has entered three new states this year — Utah, Indiana, and Illinois — and several new metros, including Orlando, FL and Kansas City, KS. Scenthound's systemwide revenue and memberships both increased 102% as compared to Q1 2022 and they now have over 22,000 members.

"This 50th 'Scenter' opening milestone is just the beginning of an exciting journey, as we continue to revolutionize the dog wellness industry with our innovative approach to routine hygiene and preventive dog care," said Tim Vogel, CEO of Scenthound. "Our remarkable growth is a testament to the passion and dedication of our franchise partners, who share our values and recognize the tremendous potential of our brand."

By educating dog parents and providing an accessible and affordable place for routine care and basic hygiene for dogs, Scenthound works towards its mission to help all dogs get the care they need to stay clean and healthy. Each dog receives a S.C.E.N.T. Check® after each visit —the brand's proprietary wellness assessment that addresses the five core areas of routine care: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth.

The latest opening in Birmingham marks the third location for Scenthound's Franchise Partners Jacob Lee and Brett Basik, who co-own the two other open locations in the Birmingham market - both of which currently sit in the top five for membership numbers systemwide. The pair decided to bring Scenthound to the area in response to high demand for dog wellness services within the growing region.

"We are incredibly excited to see Scenthound's growth in Birmingham and beyond," said Lee. "The positive response from the community has been overwhelming, and it's a testament to the growing demand for high-quality, personalized dog care services. We are proud to be a part of a brand that is dedicated to improving the lives of dogs and we look forward to seeing Scenthound's continued success across the country."

Scenthound's rapid expansion has earned them a number of notable accolades. Most recently, Scenthound was named to the 2023 Top 200 Franchise list by Franchise Business Review, after earning a spot in Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies and Entrepreneur's 150 Top New and Emerging Franchises in 2022.

Vogel added, "As we've seen customer memberships steadily rise, more entrepreneurs are recognizing the potential of the market and joining in on our mission for happier, healthier dogs. This year, our team is focused on rapid expansion in key markets where we know demand is high, like Birmingham. We're excited for future planned entrances and expansions across the country in metros like Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, Nashville, Tampa and more."

Scenthound continues to look for new franchise partners across the U.S. For more information about development opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers membership-based services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 220 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 23 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit Scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

