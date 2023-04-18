Renovus Capital Partners Announces Formation of Aretum, New Government Services Platform, Following Acquisition of Miracle Systems

WAYNE, Pa., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus") today announced that its newly formed platform, Aretum, LLC ("Aretum" or the "Company"), has acquired Miracle Systems, LLC ("Miracle"), an Arlington, VA-based prime contractor to more than twenty federal agencies domestically and internationally. Miracle joins existing Renovus portfolio company Panum Telecom, LLC ("Panum") within Aretum, a leading mid-tier organization focused on providing management consulting, mission support and technology solutions. Aretum primarily serves the DoD, DHS and Federal Civilian agencies through a broad array of contracts, contract vehicles and talented resources.

"We are excited to bring together a rich and diverse pool of highly talented professionals under one organization," said Dr. Vaikunth Gupta, Co-Founder of Panum. "Our goal is to continue building Aretum into a best-in-class service provider to DHS, civilian and Department of Defense agencies."

"The combination of Panum and Miracle under the Aretum umbrella is yet another step in our growing commitment to support the mission of government agencies with technology and management consulting services," said Atif Gilani and Manan Shah, Partners at Renovus Capital. "We are confident that Aretum will bring technology-focused innovative solutions to support our customers while unlocking value for our investors and stakeholders."

Sandesh Sharda, Founder and CEO of Miracle Systems, commented, "Renovus really stood out from the other investors we considered. They had already made a significant growth investment in Panum and have great familiarity and understanding of the space where we operate."

Aretum becomes the third Renovus platform in the government service space. Renovus will leverage its deep expertise across the broader knowledge and talent space to continue building each platform through a combination of organic expansion and add-on acquisitions.

King & Spalding served as legal counsel to Renovus and Panum. UBS Investment Bank served as exclusive financial advisor to Miracle Systems, and Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel.

About Aretum, LLC

Aretum LLC is a newly formed holding company that owns Miracle Systems and Panum Telecom. Miracle Systems (www.MiracleSystems.net) provides leading edge solutions and outstanding service to Federal clients, focusing on PMO Support, Financial Consulting, Engineering Services, Training Services, IT Systems, Cyber Mission. Miracle System has 90 active Prime Contracts across the US Government. Panum Telecom, LLC (www.panum.com) offers a broad spectrum of mission services including nutritional health, and management consulting services such as program & project management, acquisition & contract management, business & strategy consulting and next generation analytics, information and communications technology services such as network infrastructure & security, research & analysis, and training to Federal Government agencies. Panum is based in Bethesda, MD.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus manages over $1 billion including its three sector-focused funds. The firm's portfolio includes over 25 businesses in education and training, healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions, and oversee strategic growth initiatives. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

