LG CHANNELS NEWEST APRIL ADDITIONS NOW AVAILABLE TO STREAM FOR FREE

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels, is offering LG smart TV owners access to a wide range of new on-demand movies, TV series and streaming options. This April LG Channels is celebrating earth month with the addition of the "Celebrating Our Earth" carousel found on the LG Channels Home App. Here Smart TV owners can discover channels featuring wildlife, nature and the earth's natural wonders.

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

LG Channels offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs and more. LG smart TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform.

Here's a look at LG Channels' newest additions this month:

New to LG Channels in the United States

Free Movies Plus (Channel 1021) – Free Movies Plus is the go-to channel for 24/7 blockbuster hits on streaming. Packed with dozens of big-budget titles featuring celebrated actors, the channel is the ultimate ticket to a never-ending movie marathon.

BUZZR (Channel 1032) – Buzzr is the place for cool, vintage game shows, where viewers can play along to see how smart they are or just relax and enjoy the excitement, drama and fun that watching game shows on BUZZR brings.

Auto Allstars (Channel 452) –Auto Allstars is the ultimate channel for extreme auto lifestyle enthusiasts. Featuring viral videos, live events, and thrilling automotive action, we showcase supercars, bikes, boats, drones, planes, and trucks pushed to their limits. Learn from experts, watch influencers, and discover the future of electric vehicles and cutting-edge technology.

New to LG Channels Video-On-Demand

Jumanji (1995) – Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst star in this blockbuster hit and critical favorite that combines magical special effects with an entrancing mix of fantasy, adventure and comedy. Young Alan Parrish plays a game with his friend, Sarah, and on a roll of the dice is mysteriously transported into the strange jungle realm of Jumanji. There he remains trapped for 26 years, until two newly orphaned children, Judy (Dunst) and Peter (Bradley Pierce), playing in the attic of Alan's childhood home, free the now-adult Alan (Williams) from the game's clutches. But to defeat Jumanji's encroaching powers, the three reluctant players must find the now-grown Sarah (Bonnie Hunt) and band together as a makeshift family to finish the game--before it finishes them.

Ocean's Twelve – It's been three years since Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his crew - fronted by detail man Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt), up-and-coming pickpocket Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon), explosives expert Basher Tarr (DON CHEADLE) and safecracker Frank Catton (BERNIE MAC) - pulled off one of the most audacious and lucrative heists in history, robbing ruthless entrepreneur Terry Benedict (ANDY GARCIA) of every dime stored in his impenetrable Las Vegas vault. After splitting the $160 million take, each of the infamous Ocean's crew have tried to go straight, lay low and live a legit life, but when someone breaks Rule Number One and rats them out to Benedict, going straight is no longer an option. He wants his $160 million back – with interest – or else.

Ocean's Thirteen – Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and the gang would have only one reason to pull off their most ambitious and riskiest casino heist - to defend one of their own. But they're going to need more than luck on their side to break "The Bank." Ruthless casino owner Willy Bank (Al Pacino) never imagined that the odds were against him when he double-crossed Danny Ocean's friend and mentor Reuben Tishkoff (Elliott Gould), putting the distraught Reuben in a hospital bed in critical condition. But Bank miscalculated...badly. He may have taken down one of the original Ocean's eleven, but he left the others standing and, worse for him, gave them a shared purpose: to take Bank down on the night of what should be his greatest triumph - the grand opening of his new casino, appropriately named The Bank. The plan is elaborate, dangerous and damn near impossible...but there are no limits when it comes to one of their own.

Visit the LG Channels Home App for more free on-demand titles available this month including, "Pineapple Express," "Crazy, Stupid, Love.," "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," "The Holiday" and more.

1 Channel moves to 212 on May 1, 2023.

2 Channel moves to 326 on May 1, 2023.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present). LG Channels is also available on mobile on iOS and Android. Channels may vary by device.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria Christin Rodriguez christopher.demaria@lge.com christin.rodriguez@lge.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA