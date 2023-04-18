Legal Management Professionals Gather for ALA's 2023 Annual Conference & Expo, May 7-10

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - With all-encompassing programming, ongoing networking opportunities and a vibrant location, ALA's 2023 Annual Conference & Expo is a can't-miss for legal management professionals at any point in their careers. The event will be held May 7-10 in Seattle, Washington.

This Year's Theme: Balance, Impact, Growth

"We invite legal management professionals to discover work-life balance skills that will have a big impact on their personal and professional lives and on the growth and profitability of their firms," ALA's Executive Director Eryn Carter, CAE, said. "In 60+ sessions, they'll build habits that will enable them to avoid procrastination, explore wellness activities beneficial to everyone in the firm and advance their leadership."

Dynamic and Knowledgeable Featured Speakers

Catherine A. Sanderson, PhD — In the opening keynote "The Science of Happiness," Sanderson will share cutting-edge research and practical strategies for increasing physical and psychological well-being.

Robyn Benincasa, author and founder of World Class Teams — Benincasa will kick off day two by revealing secrets to extreme teamwork that legal administrators can use to increase their day-to-day effectiveness.

Michael S. Cohen, JD — Cohen, a long-time ALA speaker, will deliver five ways to become not just an employer of choice, but a true destination for the finest legal industry talent.

Energetic Special Events and Networking Opportunities

Before the conference begins, attendees are invited to network and get acquainted at the lively ALA Ambassadors Mixer, informal Newcomers Connection and Welcome Reception. During the conference, special events deliver BIG personal and professional development opportunities, including the Awards Reception, It's All Fun and Games Exhibit Hall Reception and the closing event, After Hours at the Aquarium.

A Fantastic Location Combining Learning and Fun

Legal management professionals can enjoy the sights and sounds of beautiful Seattle, Washington, between sessions. "Pike Place Market, some of the city's best seafood and other popular attractions are easy to access from the Seattle Convention Center and not to be missed," Carter said.

Register online, email info@ALAannualconf.org or call 1-888-593-7243.

About the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA)

ALA is the premier professional association connecting over 9,000 leaders and managers within the legal industry. ALA provides extensive professional development, collaborative peer communities, strategic operational solutions and business partner connections empowering its members to lead the business of law. For more information on ALA, visit alanet.org.

