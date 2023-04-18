Epson to Participate in 2023 Exertis Almo E4 Experience AV Events

Epson to Demonstrate New Projection Technology and the Benefits of Implementing Large Displays Across Multiple Markets

Who: Epson America, Inc. will participate in the upcoming 2023 Exertis Almo E4 Experience AV events in Santa Clara, Calif., Teaneck, N.J. and Phoenix, Ariz.

What: The E4 Experience is an award-winning event bringing together top educators, manufacturing partners, CTS RU certified training, new technology, and networking opportunities to learn and explore what the future will hold for the AV and IT industries.

The demand for large, high-resolution displays is on the rise as users explore ways to enhance hybrid work environments and create more immersive visual experiences. At the E4 Experience events, Epson will demonstrate applications that showcase the benefits of projection for creating large, cost-effective displays across multiple markets, including corporate, education, signage, and entertainment. Epson products featured at the E4 Experience events will include:

PowerLite ® 810E Extreme Short Throw with 4K Enhancement – This live demo will showcase Epson's first extreme short-throw fixed lens laser display that offers 4K Enhancement 1 for classrooms, meeting rooms, signage, and more. Leveraging all-new, multi-element, ultra short-throw optical technology, this display offers a modern design with a drastic reduction of throw distance – an 80-inch diagonal image from one inch and up to 160 inches diagonal at just 14 inches away from the wall. Capable of a variety of aspect ratios, from a standard 16:9 to a super-wide 21:9 for more immersive and equitable conferencing, and a dynamic dual speaker sound system to fill any room, this display offers powerful features and a suite of free Epson software to make integration easier for fleet management, image calibration and casting.

Epson EB-PU2010B with ELPLX02S Ultra Short-Throw Lens – This live demo will showcase the world's smallest and lightest 2 10,000-lumen projector 3 with the ELPLX02S ultra short-throw lens. The projector is optimized for large-venue events with full HD WUXGA resolution and 4K Enhancement 1 Technology and a virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source and air filter. 4 The lens allows for supersized images with a 0.35 throw ratio, wide lens shift and unique zero offset design, facilitating easy installation and positioning flexibility. This live demo will showcase the world's smallest and lightest10,000-lumen projectorwith the ELPLX02S ultra short-throw lens. The projector is optimized for large-venue events with full HD WUXGA resolution andEnhancementTechnology and a virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source and air filter.The lens allows for supersized images with a 0.35 throw ratio, wide lens shift and unique zero offset design, facilitating easy installation and positioning flexibility.

PowerLite L770U – On display at the event, the PowerLite L770U adds 4K Enhancement 1 to Epson's compact and versatile PowerLite L lineup. Optimized for hybrid work environments and classrooms, the projector provides ultra-bright, detailed images up to 500 inches with 7,000 lumens of brightness 3 for impactful content delivery. Built to adapt to various environments and content needs, the projector can switch between a variety of aspect ratios, from standard 16:10 to ultra-wide 21:9, and offers simplified multi-projection set ups with the optional PixAlign ™ camera. On display at the event, the PowerLite L770U addsEnhancementto Epson's compact and versatile PowerLite L lineup. Optimized for hybrid work environments and classrooms, the projector provides ultra-bright, detailed images up to 500 inches with 7,000 lumens of brightnessfor impactful content delivery. Built to adapt to various environments and content needs, the projector can switch between a variety of aspect ratios, from standard 16:10 to ultra-wide 21:9, and offers simplified multi-projection set ups with the optional PixAligncamera.

PowerLite 775F – Bold, bright and flexible, the PowerLite 775F will also be on display as a solution designed to bring attention-grabbing digital signage to conference rooms, restaurants, office spaces and more. Offering 4,100 lumens of color and white brightness, 3 wireless connectivity with casting ability 5 for easy content sharing and 360-degree placement capabilities, the ultra-short throw model can be placed anywhere to deliver up to 150-inch images ready in seconds. Bold, bright and flexible, the PowerLite 775F will also be on display as a solution designed to bring attention-grabbing digital signage to conference rooms, restaurants, office spaces and more. Offering 4,100 lumens of color and white brightness,wireless connectivity with casting abilityfor easy content sharing and 360-degree placement capabilities, the ultra-short throw model can be placed anywhere to deliver up to 150-inch images ready in seconds.

LightScene® EV-115 – This live demo will showcase Epson's cutting-edge digital signage solution that allows users to create stunning visual displays and immersive environments. A convergence of lighting and display technology, LightScene laser projectors captivate audiences by simultaneously illuminating and projecting on virtually any surface or material to unleash dynamic, experiential content for digital art, commercial signage and décor applications. This live demo will showcase Epson's cutting-edge digital signage solution that allows users to create stunning visual displays and immersive environments. A convergence of lighting and display technology, LightScene laser projectors captivate audiences by simultaneously illuminating and projecting on virtually any surface or material to unleash dynamic, experiential content for digital art, commercial signage and décor applications.

Where: The E4 Experience programs will be held in the following dates and locations. For additional information, visit https://e4experience.com/.

Tuesday, April 25 in Santa Clara – The Hyatt Regency

Wednesday, Sept. 20 in Teaneck – The Teaneck Marriott

Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Phoenix – The Sheraton Phoenix Downtown

About Epson Laser Projectors

Epson projectors provide more creative possibilities and unparalleled audience experiences. Using state-of-the-art technology to deliver exceptional color output and durability, Epson delivers comprehensive projector and display solutions that enhance communication, inspire collaboration and enable visionaries to create immersive experiences across a range of environments, including corporate and education spaces, exhibits and museums, and live events. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/projectors.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

2 Comparison based on projectors rated at 10,000 lumens. Lumens, size and weight based on the manufacturers' online specifications and industry-available data as of February 2021.

3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

4 No required maintenance for the light source and filter up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

5 For wireless functionality, including via the Epson iProjection™ App, the projector must be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector (check model specifications for availability) or via a wireless connection. Check your owner's manual to determine if a wireless LAN module must be purchased separately to enable a wireless connection. Not all Epson projectors are able to be networked. The Epson iProjection App does not support all files and formats. See www.epson.com for details.

EPSON, LightScene and PowerLite are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

