WebMD Launches WebMD Ignite

WebMD Ignite is a full-service growth partner for organizations across the healthcare industry

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD announced the launch of a new brand today called WebMD Ignite, which offers a comprehensive array of healthcare solutions that kickstart healthcare organizations' efforts to improve engagement and fuel growth through every stage of the healthcare journey, from discovery to recovery.

The new brand is the culmination of carefully curated acquisitions of leading healthcare companies and brands within the WebMD Health Network – including WebMD Provider Services, Krames, Mercury Healthcare, and The Wellness Network.

"We have created something truly unique in the healthcare ecosystem," said Ann Bilyew, SVP, Health and Group GM, WebMD Ignite. "As one holistic organization, we have the exclusive ability to inform every decision point along a patient's unique journey, motivating action and inspiring positive behavior. WebMD Ignite will create seamless health experiences that engage individuals, optimize outcomes, foster deeper loyalty from consumers and healthcare providers, and build lifetime value for our clients."

The new brand logo contains an iconic mark that WebMD Ignite refers to as "The Burst." Its dynamic, active look illustrates the company's data-driven, integrated, and expansive set of engagement solutions that serve diverse audiences. The burst includes a glowing orange "ember" that's also indicative of the ignition process.

All-Inclusive, Healthcare-Specific Solutions

WebMD Ignite offers solutions for patient and HCP engagement at every step of the healthcare journey that support health organizations, healthcare professionals, providers, and payers. The comprehensive array of solutions fall under:

Marketing Solutions to attract and nurture patients and consumers

Clinical Solutions to enhance clinical efficiency and improve health outcomes

Platform Solutions to create seamless health experiences at every stage

Analytics and Identity Solutions to optimize growth and improve efficiency through personalization at scale

Content Solutions to improve health literacy, equity, and access

To learn more, visit WebMDIgnite.com.

About WebMD Ignite

WebMD Ignite, a division of WebMD and Internet Brands, is the growth partner for healthcare organizations. We guide people to better health at all stages of their journey, from discovery to recovery. Our combination of leading brands in the industry—including WebMD, Medscape, Krames, PulsePoint, Vitals, The Wellness Network, and Mercury Healthcare—offers comprehensive solutions that engage individuals with timely, relevant messaging that optimizes experiences and outcomes, driving loyalty and lifetime value for our clients. Learn more at WebMDIgnite.com.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the health care experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

