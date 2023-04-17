Thurston Group Launches New IT Business Services Platform in partnership with Dynascale

CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity firm, Thurston Group, announces the launch of a new IT business services platform in partnership with Dynascale. Dynascale is a B2B IT services company that provides managed private cloud and security solutions alongside data center services to its clients.

"The launch of our IT services platform is a significant milestone for Thurston Group, and represents a continuation of its track record of success investing in and building business services companies," said Patrick J. Haynes III, Chairman and CEO of Thurston Group. "We see tremendous growth opportunities in this sector. With Dynascale's commitment to customer service and Thurston's time-tested operational and M&A playbook, we are confident that we can increase value and scale through complementary acquisitions, leading our platform to success." Mr. Haynes will serve as Chairman of Dynascale.

Igor Shalkevich, CEO of Dynascale, shared his thoughts, saying, "Dynascale is excited to be the anchor company for Thurston Group's new IT business services platform. We are committed to providing our clients with 24x7 live support, unparalleled performance and resilience, competitive pricing, and control down to the base layer. With Thurston Group's support, we can continue to provide best-in-class private and hybrid cloud solutions, network and storage deployments, and secure digital infrastructure management for our clients."

As part of this launch, Dynascale also welcomes David Closson as Chief Information Officer. Closson brings over 25 years of information technology (IT) architecture and service provider experience as well as 16 years of leadership experience, most recently serving as Senior Director of Cloud, Data Center, and Technical Service Operations for Internet Corp. at Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

Vincent Vuong, CTO of Dynascale, added, "I am excited to be part of this new venture with Thurston Group. I am confident that our partnership with Thurston Group will aid us to become a recognized name and leader in the IT business services industry while continuing our legacy of customer focus."

The IT business services industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years, fueled by the increasing adoption of cloud technology and the digital transformation of businesses of all sizes. Private equity firms have been increasingly interested in the industry, with a significant increase in the number of deals involving managed service providers (MSPs) within the past few years. Total market size for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) is expected to near $600bn by 2028.

Thurston Group's new platform is poised to take advantage of these trends and bring top-quality IT services to businesses across the country.

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with owners to build fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, E78 Partners, NDH REIT, US Vet REIT, South Georgia Dental Management, U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners and ARC Health, among others. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned over $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

Dynascale is an Irvine, CA-based company that provides value to its clients through managed private cloud and security solutions alongside long-standing data center services. Dynascale is built to optimize customer IT resources, helping these customers direct their resources toward core business goals. Through the company's resilient private and hybrid cloud solutions, customized managed services, and decades of expertise, the company continues to be committed as a high-valued extension of its customer's teams.

