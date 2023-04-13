Welcome Homes Expands to Georgia and North Carolina

Innovative PropTech Company Meets Demand for Semi-Custom Home Building in Thriving Markets, Continuing Aggressive Growth Trajectory

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome Homes , a tech startup that streamlines the homebuilding process, today announces its expansion into Georgia and North Carolina markets. The move marks the company's entrance into two of the up-and-coming regions in the country, bringing the total number of states it serves to nine.

According to Forbes , North Carolina and Georgia are two of the top states people are moving to in 2023. With new home builds starting at $595K, Welcome Homes is planning to meet the demand for semi-custom home building in these growing markets.

"Our customers have been requesting our presence in these markets for months," said Alec Hartman, CEO and co-founder of Welcome Homes. "We are excited to be able to start selling and building amazing homes for our customers in Georgia and North Carolina"

Through Welcome Homes' platform, interested homebuyers will now be able to access plots of land ready to be built on in popular neighborhoods, such as Buckhead in Atlanta and Glenwood South in Raleigh. The platform simplifies the entire home building process, providing price transparency upfront, semi-customizable home designs to choose from, and premium white-glove service along the way.

Welcome is also exploring new opportunities to expand to additional markets across the US, with plans to launch in the Southern and Western regions in the next quarter.

Welcome Homes was founded by the DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) co-founding team, and the company has hired other industry veterans from Zillow, Compass, Toll Brothers and Google. This expansion comes on the heels of a sizable $29M Series A raise , despite a difficult venture capital landscape.

To see what's available in Georgia and North Carolina, as well as other markets where Welcome Homes operates, please visit www.welcomehomes.com .

About Welcome Homes

Welcome Homes develops lifestyle-designed homes with guaranteed pricing through its in-house engineering and construction tech. The company enables customers to buy new homes with clarity and transparency in any community. It is currently available in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Vermont, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Welcome Homes will soon be in areas around the U.S. For more information, visit www.welcomehomes.com .

