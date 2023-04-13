SupplyHouse.com Nationally Recognized as a Top Place to Work

SupplyHouse.com was recognized by Top Workplace USA for the 2nd Year Running

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, a national leader in distributing plumbing, heating, and HVAC supplies, has been recognized as one of the top 100 places to work by Top Workplaces USA for the second year in a row.

SupplyHouse.com employees engage in a team-building activity (PRNewswire)

Led by generosity, respect, innovation, and teamwork, the company aims to foster a positive work environment.

Based entirely on direct feedback from employees, Top Workplaces USA is a national award that celebrates companies that prioritize creating people-centered cultures and giving employees a voice. SupplyHouse.com ranked 83rd-best in the nation for companies in the 500-999 employees category.

"I am so proud to work for a company that values its employees and am glad to see that this appreciation is reciprocated," said SupplyHouse.com Human Resources Manager, Julie Collins "It's an honor to be recognized nationally as a top workplace for the second year in a row and it's incredible to think that we will be in a new category next year. We recently celebrated our 1000th employee milestone and while that puts us in the 'large company' category, we continue to have that 'small company' care for our team."

While Top Places USA may bring recognition on a national scale, SupplyHouse.com's path to success involved placing a heavy emphasis on building a dynamic and tightly knit internal culture. Led by the core values of generosity, respect, innovation, and teamwork (referred to by SupplyHouse employees as GRIT) the company aims to foster a positive work environment.

"Everyone here has a voice," Julie Collins continued. "We take the time to ask for, listen to, and incorporate feedback that will enhance the overall work experience. Many of us will spend most of our adult lives working. All of us should be so lucky to work where we are respected, cared for, and appreciated."

SupplyHouse.com is currently hiring in their four fulfillment centers, located in Cranbury, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio; Farmers Branch, Texas; and Reno, Nevada, and at their Melville headquarters.

About SupplyHouse.com:

Headquartered in Melville, NY SupplyHouse.com is a rapidly growing e-commerce company with 4 fulfillment center locations across the United States to facilitate fast shipping. If you'd like to join their team of over 1000 diverse and self-motivated individuals, visit their careers page at www.supplyhouse.com/careers.

SupplyHouse.com Real People, Real Service (PRNewswire)

