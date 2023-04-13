Lean Cuisine® Introduces New Products as part of the American Diabetes Association's Better Choices for Life Program

The Balance Bowl options will carry the on-pack ADA Better Choices for Life mark

SOLON, Ohio, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Cuisine is proud to introduce four new Balance Bowls entrées that meet the nutrition guidelines of the Better Choices for Life program from the American Diabetes Association® (ADA). Lean Cuisine is the first company to participate in the program with full meal offerings and the first to meet the ADA's frozen entrée nutrition guidelines.

"Our culinary team worked alongside nutritionists and members of the ADA to ensure that our meals are crafted with filling flavors and well-balanced ingredients that help consumers achieve their personal nutritional goals," says Marketing Manager Kat Amrhein. "Each frozen entrée contains 400 calories or less, a serving of vegetables, and zero grams of added sugar."

The new Lean Cuisine Balance Bowls come in four delicious and nutritious varieties, including:

Tex-Mex Rice & Black Beans

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir-Fry

Roasted Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

Creamy Pasta Primavera

All four varieties of the new Lean Cuisine Balance Bowls will be available at select retailers nationwide beginning this month with an MSRP of $4.49 (prices may vary by store).

Heart-Healthy Meals

As part of our commitment to wellness, Lean Cuisine also offers four meal options that meet the criteria of the American Heart Association® (AHA) for heart-healthy meals. Through the AHA's Heart-Check Food Certification program, shoppers can look for the iconic red-and-white Heart-Check seal to help identify heart-healthy foods in every aisle. Lean Cuisine AHA-certified meals are currently available at select retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $3.99 (prices may vary by store).

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 82 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

