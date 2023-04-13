ENNISMORE AND CAIN INTERNATIONAL PARTNER TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL EXPANSION OF DELANO

The partnership will reopen the original Delano South Beach following an extensive refurbishment.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore - the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company and joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding - today announces it has entered into exclusive negotiations to build a long-term partnership with Cain International ("Cain") – the privately held investment firm – to drive forward the global expansion of the iconic hotel brand Delano.

Ennismore Logo (PRNewswire)

The partnership will see Cain acquire a minority stake in the Delano brand, collaborate with Ennismore to support Delano's global growth ambitions and deliver its current expansion pipeline, including Seoul, Istanbul, and Cartagena, with several other locations under negotiation. As part of the partnership, the iconic Delano South Beach will undergo a substantial renovation and reopen as the brand's flagship location. Ennismore will continue operating all existing and future Delano properties globally.

The iconic Delano brand launched in Miami in 1995, pioneering global lifestyle resort experiences. Today, the Delano brand has evolved to include two concepts: the original Delano and the recently launched Maison Delano, which opened its first location in Paris this April. With the perfect balance between relaxation and sophistication, Maison Delano distils a unique philosophy engaging with a new generation of guests searching for the Delano experience in the heart of the city.

Phil Zrihen, Head of Americas for Ennismore, said: "Delano is one of the most iconic lifestyle brands, which took the hospitality industry by storm when it first launched in 1995. As we look to the future, Delano is constantly evolving, paying respect to the original brand, however, with a fresh new take which will appeal to both existing and new Delano guests. We're incredibly excited to partner with Cain International, who will help us reach our ambitious growth plans, opening both Delano and Maison Delano properties in new regions and cities."

"The Delano spearheaded a golden era for hospitality in Miami and set the tone for lifestyle and leisure concepts worldwide", said Jonathan Goldstein, CEO, and co-founder of Cain International. "Today's market presents an opportunity to move the needle again. We are thrilled to bring this iconic brand back to where it was incepted, marking the next chapter for the hospitality industry and look forward to working alongside Ennismore to expand the Delano brand's distinguished offering to new markets."

Lifestyle is one of the fastest-growing segments of the hospitality industry and Ennismore is leading the way with its lifestyle collective of 13 brands representing over 100 operating hotels, with a further 140+ in the pipeline and 200 restaurants and bars. In 2023, Ennismore is set to open nearly 30 hotels, including Mama Shelter, Rennes, France; SO/ Uptown Dubai, UAE; 21C Museum Hotel St. Louis; The Hoxton Charlottenburg, Germany and Hyde and Mondrian Ibiza, Spain.

The investment will add to Cain's growing luxury lifestyle and leisure portfolio. Last year, the firm invested $900 million in Aman Group alongside Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. It has partnered with world-renowned brands, including Raffles, Six Senses, Soho House and the Rosewood Hotel Group. Cain's lifestyle and leisure investments further extend to the competitive socializing concept, Swingers Crazy Golf; women's networking and careers platform, AllBright; membership club and co-working collective, Maslow's Group; and sports, health, and fitness clubs, The St. James.

Images of Maison Delano Paris

Photo credit: "Gaelle Le Boulicaut & Ennismore"

MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Venugopal

emily@bacchus.agency

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the world's fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore is made up of three business units, a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community; iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of French hospitality by Paris Society, and immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment led by Rixos.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 18 brands; with 135 operating hotels, resorts, and residences with 170 in the pipeline; 76 iconic venues, and 300 restaurants and nightlife destinations. Ennismore puts innovation at the centre of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, including Carte Blanched, a fully integrated F&B concept platform; AIME Studios, an award-winning interior & graphic studio; Staymore, a Digital Product & Tech Innovation lab; and Ennismore Partnership Studio, building global brand and activation partnerships.

Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2021 and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses shaping their sector's future.

Lifestyle Collective: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_ // Immersive Resorts: Rixos // Iconic Venues by Paris Society: CoCo, Gigi, La Suite Girafe, Maison Russe, Monsieur Blue, Mun, Raspoutine. ennismore.com

ABOUT CAIN INTERNATIONAL

Cain International ('Cain') is a privately held investment firm focused on real estate and business opportunities that shape the fabric of global gateway cities. The firm currently manages $15 billion in assets through its real estate equity, real estate debt and private equity platforms. Cain is a partnership between its CEO, Jonathan Goldstein, and Eldridge. Cain International Advisers Limited, the firm's asset management and investment advisory division, is an SEC-registered investment adviser. For additional information about Cain please visit www.cainint.com

Cain International Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ennismore