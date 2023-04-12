WiMi Creates 3D Digital Modeling Design System for Virtual Imaging

BEIJING, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that its R&D team had developed a model building design system for 3D digital virtual imaging modeling. The system can be applied to the digital twin cloud platform to provide higher precision digital building services for smart cities, industries, and other fields.

WiMi's system uses a point cloud modeling approach to convert point cloud data into 3D mesh by importing it into the digital environment for editing and other operations. The 3D point cloud modeling approach can provide the system rich data in multiple dimensions. Incorporating AI for deep mining and understanding, this technology can help developers capture the subtle fundamental changes of people, objects, and scenes more keenly, extract key data, learn the inner knowledge logic, and realize the perception and understanding of complex sets. Compared with traditional 3D models, 3D point cloud technology is not constrained by manual modeling surface equations and surface continuity and can restore arbitrarily complex geometric objects with high precision and convenience, presenting finer details and sharper edges. The point cloud-based 3D modeling approach can quickly build a highly realistic 3D model directly from discrete points on the surface of an object or spatial scene, thus significantly reducing the threshold of 3D content creation and improving modeling fineness and speed.

WiMi's R&D team constructs digital twin models by combining 3D models with real-time data to describe the actual conditions of the physical world. By digitizing and perceiving real entities and elements in real-time, the model reconstructs a virtual entity in cyberspace that corresponds to them individually. From 3D model to digital twin model, WiMi's 3D Digital modeling system enables the digital twin cloud platform to realize the technical transformation of digitization, informatization, and intelligence and complete the upgrade of data, information, and knowledge service requirements. The digital twin is a fast and effective tool in transforming various societal industries. Doing a thorough, all-around, and systematic digital twin for complex systems can put the physical sector in a wholly digital, intelligent, and informative intuitive state, thus realizing the industrial metaverse.

WiMi's R&D team has been engaging in high-quality innovation and development of 3D modeling, continuously improving its system to adapt to various complex environments with advanced, real-time, intelligent, automated, and low-cost 3D modeling capabilities. WiMi intends to build a more robust digital twin platform with data-driven, model-driven, and knowledge-driven synergy for comprehensive perception, accurate diagnosis, and reliable prediction.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

