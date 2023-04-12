Verra Mobility Partners with Telepass in Italy to Enable Expanded Toll Payment Coverage for Short-Term Rental Cars

AMSTERDAM, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, including electronic tolling, reached a joint agreement with Telepass, an Italian-based firm and leader in integrated mobility, to jointly provide toll processing services in Italy. With this agreement and resulting integration between the two parties, Verra Mobility will expand its footprint in Europe, with the ability to deliver toll payment solutions for short-term rental cars across all toll roads throughout Italy.

"This partnership with Telepass in Italy is a signal of where smart mobility solutions are headed in Europe," said Tsjerk-Friso Roelfzema, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Verra Mobility Europe. "We are excited by the opportunity to work with Telepass, and together we can advance innovation in transportation, expedite travel for rental car drivers while also better connecting toll data from the drivers and the companies that own the vehicles. This is a value-added solution for all parties."

Short-term rental car and shared mobility companies operating in Italy will now be able to offer customers an interoperable toll payment program that will function interchangeably between Italy, Spain, France, and Portugal. Without Verra Mobility's solutions, rental car customers are required to wait in toll lanes, paying by cash or with credit card, and rental car companies are at risk of toll penalties in the event drivers do not pay at barrier-free toll locations. Verra Mobility's service enables electronic toll payments and offers a more seamless travel experience while traveling across borders.

"Telepass is committed to making travel easier and more seamless across Italy and Europe," said Paolo Malerba, Chief Business Sales Officer, of Telepass. "Verra Mobility is an ideal partner to make this happen and shows much promise in simplifying travel in Italy and beyond."

With this partnership, short-term rental car companies will be able to offer a convenience-based service that their customers want, allowing companies to easily assign toll costs to responsible drivers, with Verra Mobility managing the administrative burden of toll processing, account management, customer billing and in-vehicle device management.

To learn more about the products and services provided by Verra Mobility, particularly in the European market, visit www.verramobility.com.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona in the United States, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

About Telepass

The Telepass Group was founded in 2017 with the aim of creating an integrated system of services for urban and extra-urban mobility. Today, Telepass is an ecosystem that offers individuals and companies an increasing number of options, also usable in digital mode, for flexible, safe and sustainable mobility. A mobility pioneer committed to facilitating the freedom of movement of people, expanding its offer, investing in cutting-edge startups and ensuring access to its services in Europe, so that every movement is truly a borderless experience. www.telepass.com

