New Lab to Provide Advanced Technology in Support of Academic Programs and Curriculum in Engineering and Construction

WESTMINSTER, Colo. and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and the University of Auckland announced the opening of the first Trimble Technology Lab in New Zealand. The lab builds upon the university's leadership in training and research in engineering and construction-related disciplines. The University of Auckland joins a network of nearly 30 universities around the world with Trimble Technology Labs.

Trimble Opens First Trimble Technology Lab in New Zealand at the University of Auckland (PRNewswire)

The Trimble Technology Lab provides students at the University of Auckland with access to Trimble technology solutions used by industry professionals across construction, geospatial and natural resources. The lab includes solutions from Trimble's Connected Construction portfolio, which enables professionals working across the project lifecycle to bring collaboration, accuracy and repeatability to the office and the field.

Partnering with Trimble allows the university to utilize technology solutions that are transforming how buildings and living environments are designed and constructed. While the lab is housed in the Faculty of Engineering, students from across the university will be able to leverage Trimble hardware and software for their studies and research in areas such as architecture, design, anthropology and beyond.

The lab technologies represent the largest single in-kind gift received by the university. In recognition, Trimble was inducted into the Sir Maurice O'Rourke Society, the highest level of honor for university donors.

"Trimble's digital technologies are transforming the way engineers, architects and others design and construct our built environment," said Professor Gerard Rowe, dean of the Faculty of Engineering. "I'm incredibly proud that Trimble chose to partner with us. The Trimble Technology Lab will be the hub from which we can extend the use of innovative software and equipment across the university for the benefit of all our students and researchers."

"The University of Auckland is ideal to host our first lab in New Zealand where many of our Trimble colleagues live and work," said Amy Northcutt, director of Education and Outreach at Trimble. "This investment from Trimble will give students the opportunity to build their technical and innovation skills, educating and equipping them with tools and skills for future careers in engineering and construction."

Trimble's presence in New Zealand dates back to 1991 when the company acquired Datacom Software Research Ltd. to enhance its software capabilities for mapping, land and hydrographic survey. Today, Trimble New Zealand employs over 400 with an office in Christchurch.

"Trimble is a global company that is enabling professionals and customers in the industries that we serve to improve productivity and efficiency with innovative tech tools. This Trimble Technology Lab will empower students at the University of Auckland to develop skills and pursue career pathways into industries such as engineering and construction," said Jason Hill, vice president and Trimble New Zealand leader.

The lab includes a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading solutions such as the Trimble® XR10 HoloLens hardhat, the SX10 scanning total station, the TX8 scanner, and the R2 GNSS system. Advanced software solutions include RealWorks® scanning software, Trimble Business Center Infrastructure Construction edition, eCognition® geospatial analysis software, TerraFlex™ GIS data collection, Quadri, Novapoint, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Design Suite, Trimble Connect® collaboration software and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro and SketchUp Studio.

About University of Auckland

The University of Auckland is Aotearoa New Zealand's leading university, ranked 87th in the world in the QS World Rankings 2023 and sixth in the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings that measure performance against the Sustainable Development Goals. High-quality research across the full range of disciplines, represented by its eight faculties, two Large-Scale Research Institutes and other research institutes and centres, ensures its place among the leading international research universities. Visit: auckland.ac.nz.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

