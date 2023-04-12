Creative Medical Technology Announces Positive Top-Line Results for Type 2 Diabetes Study

-- One-Year Follow-Up Results Confirm Significant Efficacy and No Serious Adverse Effects in Patients Using CELZ-001 for Treating Type 2 Diabetes --

PHOENIX, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics, today announced positive one-year follow-up data and significant efficacy using CELZ-001 to treat patients with Type 2 Diabetes without any serious adverse effects reported.

There were no safety concerns related to CELZ-001 at one year follow-up utilizing the same infusion procedure as in the currently U.S. FDA cleared CELZ-201 clinical trial. There were 30 patients in the study, 15 who received CELZ-001 and the rest received optimized medical therapy. At one year, there was an overall efficacy of 93% in the treated patients demonstrating at least a 50% reduction in insulin requirement. The Company plans to further develop this program and present the findings at an upcoming endocrinology conference.

"The positive one-year data from our Type 2 diabetes study is very encouraging, and we are excited to engage with clinicians in further translation," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "Creative Medical Technology Holdings has a unique portfolio with multiple cell-based approaches that can potentially help patients with early-stage Type 1 Diabetes - CELZ-201, Brittle Type 1 Diabetes - CELZ-101, and late-stage Type 2 Diabetes - CELZ-001."

About Type 2 Diabetes*

More than 37 million Americans have diabetes (about 1 in 10), and approximately 90-95% of them have type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes most often develops in people over age 45, but more and more children, teens, and young adults are also developing it. In Type 2 diabetes, the body has insulin resistance which is managed by diet and exercise along with oral medical therapy help maintain adequate glucose levels. However, as the disease progresses, patients also require insulin along with other oral and injectable therapies. Diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in the United States with over 96 million US adults have prediabetes, and more than 8 in 10 of them don't know they have it.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of identifying and translating novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology and orthopedics and is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

