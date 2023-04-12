Alpenglow Biosciences and Mayo Clinic enter collaboration agreement to advance pathology and drug development through 3D spatial biology

SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpenglow Biosciences today announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to integrate Alpenglow's 3D spatial biology platform to accelerate drug development and advance clinical diagnostics. Alpenglow has created an end-to-end 3D spatial biology solution including patented high-throughput 3D imaging, cloud-based, GPU accelerated bioinformatics pipelines, and AI-powered spatial analysis.

"The future of pathology is digital and 3D" Dr. Bobbi Pritt , Chair, Mayo Clinic Dept. of Laboratory Medicine & Pathology

An abstract that will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023, in collaboration with Dr. Janani Reisenauer, Dr. Eric Edell, and Dr. Christopher Hartley from Mayo Clinic, describes the application of Alpenglow's 3D spatial biology platform to analyze human lung cancer samples from patients treated with immunotherapy, revealing novel 3D spatial insights that the team aims to correlate with treatment response. "Tissue contains incredible insights into disease processes and therapeutic mechanisms of action, but the problem is we miss 99% of that information with traditional slide-based pathology," said Dr. Nicholas Reder, MD, MPH, CEO and Co-Founder of Alpenglow Biosciences. Alpenglow's technology not only uncovers the missing information by digitizing entire tissues down to sub-cellular resolution but can also generate unique insights on the vast amounts of data with the assistance of artificial intelligence.

"The future of pathology is digital and 3D and we are excited to collaborate with Alpenglow to benefit researchers, external partners, and ultimately, patients," said Dr. Bobbi Pritt, Chair of Mayo Clinic's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology.

"This collaboration aims to unlock additional insights and expand the offerings while driving innovation within our biopharma diagnostics space and the Advanced Diagnostics Laboratory," said Dr. William Morice II, President and CEO of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. Alpenglow's 3D spatial biology platform will be integrated with multi-omics approaches including multiplex immunofluorescence and single cell sequencing to predict response to therapy and patient prognosis using Mayo Clinic's unique biospecimen repositories.

Current innovations in pathology have focused on digitization of 2D slides, automated slide scanning, and AI analysis of these thin digitized sections. Alpenglow Biosciences has built a leapfrog technology by cutting out slides entirely and going direct to digital with 3D imaging and AI-powered insights. "In collaboration with Mayo Clinic's deep clinical and pathology expertise, we're focused on solving the biggest problems facing pathology to accelerate drug development and advance clinical diagnostics," said Dr. Reder.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

Alpenglow Biosciences is a venture-backed company focused on accelerating drug development and improving clinical diagnostics with AI-enabled 3D imaging technology. Their platform solution provides new spatial biology insights with greater accuracy by non-destructively digitizing entire tissues. Alpenglow partners with pharmaceutical companies to bring better therapeutics to market faster through greater understanding of mechanism of action, efficacy & toxicology, and patient trial enrollment using their patented platform. Five of the top 10 pharma companies already work with Alpenglow to accelerate development timelines, save costs, gain new insights, and improve therapeutic success. See what you've been missing at alpenglowbiosciences.com .

