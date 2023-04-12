Accor to bring Mantis Collection's eco-minded charm to Madagascar with new hotel & spa on Sainte Marie Island

MANTIS SOANAMBO HOTEL & SPA SAINTE MARIE WILL BE THE FIRST INTERNATIONALLY BRANDED RESORT IN NOSY BORAHA

PARIS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Accor, a world leading hospitality group, today announced plans to open Mantis Soanambo Hotel & Spa on Nosy Boraha (Ile Sainte-Marie) in Madagascar. The Mantis Collection, part of Accor, is a leading conservation-led hospitality company renowned for its commitment to preserving its surrounding communities, wildlife and the environment – and its arrival marks the first international hospitality brand in Nosy Boraha. The 48-room oceanfront hotel plans to re-open to guests in May 2023, flying the Mantis flag.

Accor is partnering with the hotel's owner to bring the unique hospitality experience of Mantis hotels, eco-lodges, and waterways to this idyllic corner of Madagascar. Joining ibis Hotel and Spa Antananarivo and Novotel Convention and Spa Antananarivo, Mantis Soanambo Hotel & Spa will be the third Accor hotel under the same ownership group in Madagascar's capital city and will further diversify the Group's brand offering in the country.

"We're excited to expand into Madagascar and delighted that our partner has chosen Accor and Mantis to revive the beautiful Soanambo Hotel," said Adrian Gardiner, Executive Chairman, Mantis Collection. "We are confident that Mantis will be a great match, bringing the hotel back into the Sainte-Marie Island community, where it has enjoyed a long history and excellent reputation. Mantis is an exceptional hospitality brand that will bring a sense of sustainability and eco-luxury to the property, with thoughtful actions that will delight its guests as well as its local neighbours."

At the new Mantis Soanambo Hotel & Spa, guests will be warmly greeted amid a breezy, open plan reception area, and invited to relax at the delightful bar and restaurant. The hotel features two serene swimming pools, with incomparable views of the ocean, just a few meters away. Tranquil beaches and a quiet, laid-back atmosphere characterize Nosy Boraha, creating an idyllic spot for a secluded getaway.

Located in the Southwest part of the island, Mantis Soanambo Hotel & Spa enjoys calm seas and shelter from prevailing weather conditions. The Island of Nosy Boraha is just 45 minutes by air from Antananarivo, via Tsaradia airlines, the domestic division of Air Madagascar.

Each Mantis property is a unique celebration of its destination, with creatively curated experiences that introduce its guests to the essence of the surrounding community's culture, history, and people. The Mantis philosophy is one of responsible and ecologically sensitive development and operations, supporting the local environment while conserving and maintaining all natural resources.

The new Mantis Soanambo Hotel & Spa will operate in accordance with Accor's environmental and energy efficiency reporting tools, internal carbon price monitoring, eco-certification programs, and brand standard sustainability criteria.

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5 400 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit www. group.accor.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok .

Mantis is a leading conservation-focused hotel group with luxury hotels, eco-lodges and waterways experiences located across the globe. Sustainable travellers have been enjoying eco-tourism, safaris and adventure travel with Mantis since 2000. Rooted in conservation, Mantis pursues sustainable business practices and develops tourism products that are respectful of the environment and communities in which they operate. Acclaimed for its pioneering work in development, management, marketing, education and conservation, Mantis's business model successfully combines responsible tourism, conservation and adventure, which translates to one-of-a-kind travel experiences. Whether small and intimate or vast and complex, on a sweeping African plain, in a bustling city, or in the midst of a forest, each is an exceptional place for guests to find themselves. While uniquely different in the experiences they offer, all are linked through a collective ambition to be extraordinary; to be rare in a world that mass-produces sameness. Mantis consistently curates, collects and discovers destinations and experiences that stir the soul, defy expectation and live in the heart forever. Sustainability goals are achieved through the Mantis Impact division, as well as through the Mantis and Accor foundation, Community Conservation Fund Africa (CCFA). Mantis is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,400 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. For more information visit: www.mantiscollection.com and www.ccfa.africa

