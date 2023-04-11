Uno Pizzeria & Grill Fires Up Franchise Growth with Oracle Cloud

Iconic pizza chain using Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud Point-of-Sale to improve operations and grow its business

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uno Pizzeria & Grill (Unos), famous for its Chicago-style deep-dish pizza, is fueling its growth into new market and restaurant concepts with Oracle Cloud. With Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud Point-of-Sale (POS) Unos has the data insights it needs to improve efficiency in its current operations, while expanding its corporate and franchise full-service restaurant locations, and rolling out new, smaller restaurant floorplans within hotel chains to broaden its customer base and increase revenue.

"We needed to become more agile as we continue to add new full-service restaurants to our portfolio, roll out smaller stores with a simplified menu, and integrate our kitchens into hotel locations," said Regina Jerome, senior vice president of Information Technology, Uno Pizzeria & Grill. "To achieve our goals, we needed a true enterprise solution that could accommodate our needs. In MICROS Simphony we found a modern digital transaction platform that offers real-time comprehensive business analytics that help us run our business better."

With Oracle, the brand has a centralized view of their customer engagement across its entire restaurant footprint, including order and delivery history, loyalty rewards, restaurant management, and more. This insight to their customers' changing needs has helped to improve menu management by identifying popular menu items in their quick-service and full-service locations.

Leveraging MICROS Simphony's open API and partner integrations, Unos has also been able to streamline front and back-of-house operations by quickly plugging third-party applications into Simphony, such as a new mobile ordering and contactless payment options for curbside and pay-at-the-table transactions. In addition, Unos reports that it has increased sales by simplifying the third-party order fulfillment process across delivery sources including DoorDash and GrubHub, as well as accommodating room service orders at its new in-hotel locations.

"With MICROS Simphony, Unos has a digital transaction platform that can scale and adjust with them as they expand and deliver new concepts to market," said Simon de Montfort Walker, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Food and Beverage. "And since all of the implementations run on the cloud in a common data environment, the company can easily review the performance of each location on a centralized dashboard, down to an individual menu item. This is invaluable to understanding what is working and being able to make fast, data-based decisions to better serve their customers, employees, and the bottom line."

About UNO Pizzeria & Grill

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Uno Restaurant Holdings Corporation includes approximately 80 company-owned and franchised UNO Pizzeria and Grill and Pizzeria Uno restaurants located in 18 states, and the District of Columbia, India, and Saudi Arabia. UNO is all about connecting people over awesome pizza – from its famous Chicago Deep Dish, which UNO invented in 1943, to its Chicago Thin Crust, to its gluten-free and vegan pizza to its new Detroit Style Pizza. Pizzeria Uno has recently expanded into the hotel-restaurant space along with its free-standing full-service restaurants. For more information, visit www.unos.com.

About Oracle Food & Beverage

Oracle Food and Beverage, formerly MICROS, brings 45 years of experience in providing software and hardware solutions to restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, coffee shops, cafes, stadiums, and theme parks. Thousands of operators, both large and small, around the world are using Oracle technology to deliver exceptional guest experiences, maximize sales, and reduce running costs.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

