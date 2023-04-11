Silver Creek Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

Chris Storey Promoted to President and CFO

Aaron Hencke Promoted to Executive Vice President and COO

DALLAS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Creek Midstream, LLC ("Silver Creek"), a private midstream company that operates crude oil gathering, transportation and storage assets in Wyoming, today announced the promotion of two senior leaders.

Chris Storey, President and CFO (PRNewswire)

Silver Creek Midstream, LLC today announced the promotion of two senior leaders.

Chris Storey, who previously served as Senior Vice President and CFO for Silver Creek, has been promoted to President and CFO, where he will assist in the overall management of the Silver Creek organization. Aaron Hencke, who previously served as Senior Vice President of Operations, has been appointed Executive Vice President and COO, where he will continue to lead the daily operations of the company's assets in Wyoming. Both promotions became effective January 1, 2023.

"Having worked alongside Chris and Aaron for over nine years, I know firsthand that their insight, expertise and values have played a key role in the development of Silver Creek, and these promotions reflect the strength and depth of our best-in-class team," said J. Patrick Barley, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Silver Creek. "I thank them for their relentless dedication to our company and our customers, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside them in these expanded roles as we grow our footprint across the Powder River, Big Horn and Wind River Basins."

About Silver Creek Midstream

Irving, TX based Silver Creek is a private midstream company focused on providing crude oil gathering, transportation and storage services in Wyoming. The Company was founded in 2017 and has both acquired and developed assets that serve the Powder River, Big Horn and Wind River Basins. Silver Creek is backed by equity commitments from Tailwater Capital, The Energy & Minerals Group ("EMG") and Silver Creek Management.

For more information, please visit www.scmidstream.com.

About Energy & Minerals Group

EMG is the management company for a series of specialized private equity funds. The firm was founded by John Raymond (majority owner and CEO) and John Calvert in 2006. EMG focuses on investing across various facets of the global natural resource industry including the upstream and midstream segments of the energy complex. EMG currently has approximately $14 billion of assets under management and approximately $12 billion in commitments have been allocated across the energy sector since inception.

For more information, please visit http://www.emgtx.com/ .

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.4 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit https://www.tailwatercapital.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Includes non-Tailwater controlled capital pursuant to the Tailwater led management buyout processes for which Tailwater provides management related services.

Contacts

Jill McMillan

Managing Director, Communications & Public Affairs

Phone: 214-489-7047

Email: jmcmillan@tailwatercapital.com

John Schaufele

Managing Director, Investor Relations & Fundraising

Phone: 214-489-7043

Email: jschaufele@tailwatercapital.com

Aaron Hencke, Executive Vice President and COO (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silver Creek Midstream