OpenX Enhances Global Focus With Appointment of Joseph Worswick, VP EMEA and Head of Global Sustainability

Worswick Brings International Leadership Experience as OpenX Renews Growth in EMEA and Beyond

PASADENA, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX Technologies, Inc., one of the world's leading omnichannel sell-side platforms today announced the appointment of Joseph (Joe) Worswick as VP Sales EMEA and Head of Sustainability. Worswick will have a dual role at the company, focusing on driving EMEA expansion of OpenX's supply-side targeting and measurement solutions for demand partners and leading the company's sustainability presence in the market. Worswick will lead the EMEA team from London, and will work closely with the global executive team to evangelize the importance of sustainability in digital advertising. OpenX is the only validated Net Zero Company in the digital advertising industry.

"I have worked with OpenX for years, and I am always impressed with their technical and data capabilities as well as their leadership in sustainability across the digital advertising industry. I couldn't be more thrilled to drive the growth of OpenX's supply-side capabilities in EMEA and to evangelize the importance of sustainability globally," said Joseph Worswick, VP EMEA and Head of Sustainability at OpenX.

Worswick has more than 15 years of proven success managing relationships with holding companies, independent agencies, and brands — both domestically and globally. Worswick joins OpenX with more than a decade of experience at MiQ, where he started as their second commercial employee. Worswick went on to build and lead UK commercial business as the head of Sales, building award winning sales and account management teams. He was promoted to Managing Director UK running Global Headquarters and subsequently launched the company's West Coast US presence as RVP West Coast, building the team from scratch to one of fastest growing regions across the globe. Warwick started his career at Unanimis, a leading advertising network responsible for brands such as eBay, Ticketmaster, BBC, SkyScanner, WWE, IMDB.

"I'm incredibly excited for Joe to join the OpenX team, he deeply understands how the role of the SSP is evolving and how brands want to reach their audiences today. OpenX is a strongly differentiated SSP when it comes to our technology stack, carbon footprint, and overall transparency and having a strong leadership team that is constantly reinforcing this message in the market is important. I've watched first-hand how Joe personally commits to his clients, sales teams, and sustainability — and he is a force. This passion and commitment will be instrumental as we focus on EMEA and global expansion generally," said Matt Sattel, SVP Global Sales at OpenX.

About OpenX

OpenX is a sell-side platform that is a leader in advertising technology, and is helping to create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers advertising on web, mobile, and connected TV formats, enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX's global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 130,000 premium publishers and receives more than 300 billion ad requests every day. OpenX has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® company and in January of 2023, announced that it was the first company in the advertising, technology, and media sectors to achieve independent verification for having fulfilled their Net-Zero targets. Visit the company's website at www.openx.com .

