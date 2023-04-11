INKBOX LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION OF TEMPORARY TATTOOS WITH WALMART

Available for purchase for the first time in-stores, Inkbox is making waves in the beauty aisle with tattoos inspired by customers' favorite designs

SHELTON, Conn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inkbox , the cutting-edge, temporary tattoo brand announced the launch of its exclusive collection with Walmart, bringing its signature products online and in stores nationwide with the retailer for the first time. The temporary tattoos are made with Inkbox's patented For Now Ink™ and provide an authentic look that lasts 1-2 weeks. Customers can shop the debut collection of 24 different designs, in packs of two, today in select Walmart stores and on walmart.com.

The collection launch kicks-off a larger retail collaboration in which Inkbox will expand its in-store presence through standalone displays and dedicated customer experiences in Walmart's beauty aisle this fall. Since its inception in 2015, Inkbox has inspired fashion, beauty, and tattoo enthusiasts to discover and curate their own tattoo style without commitment. Now, customers will be able to play with their style through tattoos, or test-drive ink with even more ease and creativity, during a weekly Walmart shopping trip. Inkbox temporary tattoos have always been easy to use but have never been as easy to buy as they are now.

"Temporary tattoos give consumers the opportunity to express themselves and their creativity with the authenticity and quality of a permanent tattoo, but without the commitment. That has been our mission since day one and we're excited to collaborate with Walmart on an exclusive collection for their customers," said Inkbox President and Co-founder, Braden Handley. "We hope this allows more individuals to celebrate their story and creativity in a new way."

The exclusive designs were inspired by other Inkbox tattoos that consumers love. The packages contain two designs per pack and are an assortment of designs that include butterflies, tree and wave, fish and snake, flower and heart, bees, tiger and leopard, sun and moon, flowers, dragon and sword, birds, mountain and moon and stars. Application couldn't be easier - just prime, place, wait and reveal!

The temporary tattoos offer the appearance and feel of a genuine tattoo and keeps the designs visible after developing for 24 hours after application and last up to two weeks. Each temporary tattoo is skin-safe, waterproof and cruelty-free – and easy to apply yourself.

"Walmart is committed to expanding its assortment and bringing in new brands that will excite our customers," says Creighton Kiper, Vice President, Beauty, Walmart U.S. "We are thrilled to welcome Inkbox and believe our customers will love this new way to express themselves."

The collection is available exclusively at over 1,500 Walmart stores nationwide, as well as online at Walmart.com, and costs $9.98 per pack. For more details about the Walmart by Inkbox collection, visit Walmart's website or use the store finder to identify one of their stores nationwide to purchase.

About Inkbox: Inkbox creates beautifully produced, artist-designed, temporary tattoos that last about two weeks, fading as the skin naturally regenerates. Since its inception in 2015, millions of people from more than 150 countries around the world have worn Inkbox tattoos as style accessories to express their identity, and test drive permanent tattoo ideas before going all in.

With a growing catalog of more than 10,000 designs, Freehand Tattoo Markers, and custom tattoo software used to bring any idea to life, Inkbox now ships tens of thousands of tattoos every week. Inkbox has also come to be an important avenue of creative expression for many of today's most respected tattoo artists, who now count on their platform as a way to build their brand and supplement their income.

Collaborations with contemporary artists like BTS, Post Malone, Keith Haring, and Rupi Kaur have looked to the body as a canvas, creating a new promotional category of "skin merch." Headquartered in downtown Toronto, where it also operates the permanent tattoo studio Inside Out, Inkbox now employs 150+ people across Canada, Japan, and the United States. Inkbox was acquired by BIC in 2022 as a part of their skin creative portfolio. For media inquiries, please email press1@getinkbox.com, or visit inkbox.com/g/about-us.

