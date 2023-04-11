COYNE GRAPHIC FINISHING ANNOUNCE REBRAND AS THEY EXPAND CAPABILITIES AND SERVICE OFFERINGS

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coyne Graphic Finishing, experts in POP displays and product packaging, launched their next era of growth with a new look and tone that better reflects its standing as a state-of-the-art finishing company with a people-first philosophy.

"Our investments in new messaging and state-of-the-art technology keep us at the forefront of our industry..."

Backing their new rebrand investment up with action, Coyne is ramping up capabilities with the purchase of a new spot labeling machine, which will be online early this summer. The new technology will increase Coyne's capacity by two to three times and provide a more customized print option for customers that's faster, more cost-effective, and less wasteful than before.

"We've adapted and grown a lot as a company over the past 5 years, but each step has brought us closer to where we are today as a recognized expert in manufacturing 2D and 3D displays," said Jamie Frazee, General Manager of Coyne Graphic Finishing. "Our investments in new messaging and state-of-the-art technology keep us at the forefront of our industry and allow us to continue providing customers with the highest quality product and services on the market."

Visit Coyne's new site www.coynefinishing.com to learn more about their services or to contact them with any questions.

About Coyne

Coyne is a one-stop shop for POP displays, product packaging, and fulfillment services. Our sophisticated machinery, industry-leading tech, and expert team produce the highest-quality, durable products with fast turnaround times and cost-effective outcomes.

We bring product to life. Learn more at www.coynefinishing.com.

Media Contact:

Jamie Frazee

General Manager, Coyne Graphic Finishing

(740) 397-6232

info@coynefinishing.com

View original content:

SOURCE Coyne Graphic Finishing