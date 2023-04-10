Pro Platforms Launches Construct CRM to Revolutionize Home Improvement Contractor Operations and Aims for $100M in Project Volume by 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla. and MIAMI, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Platforms Inc., a construction and finance technology startup based out of South Florida, has emerged from stealth mode with the launch of its Construct CRM platform for contractors. The platform has already assisted with over $1 million in home improvement project volume per week, and the company expects to assist with over $100 million in home improvement projects by the end of 2023. The platform helps with customer acquisition, sales, customer and project management, field management, scheduling, dispatch accounting, invoicing, billing, collections, and more.

The company plans to expand the platform later this year to include free treasury management and payment processing to help contractors with cash flow. Less than 10% of nearly 3.7 million contractors in the US use CRM software, and less than 10% of home improvement projects are financed through dealer-arranged financing, with over $350 billion of projects in 2022 paid for with cash. Construct CRM is the first all-in-one, one-size-fits-all home improvement contractor operating system.

After just three months since its launch, contractors in all 50 states across 30+ trades, including HVAC, roofing, and remodeling, are already using the platform. The company raised a $4.7 million venture round led by Social Leverage and Aperture Ventures, with participation by GS Futures, Hustle Fund, and others.

Gary Benitt, a Managing Director at Social Leverage, said, "You can see the Pro Platform team's passion for the business with every interaction with them. They are incredibly motivated, and their instincts for building and scaling their go-to-market initiatives are top-notch."

Using Construct CRM's automation features, contractors can eliminate 20% of their manual process time, saving thousands of dollars in lost productivity per year per employee. The software also makes offering home improvement financing painless. 25% of all projects started on the platform result in a homeowner pre-qualifying for low monthly payments on their own accord. Construct CRM automatically offers customers specialty home improvement financing throughout their project journey without the contractor having to do additional work.

"Santo and his founding team are building the future of payments for the home improvement industry," said Garnet Heraman, Managing Partner of Aperture VC. "Their product vision and passion for execution are game-changers for contractors long underserved by technology," he continued.

In June, the company is launching its third product, Homepro Pay, a treasury management service that replaces a traditional brick-and-mortar bank account in exchange for 1% cashback on all construction, gas, and other business-related spends. The service includes a $250k FDIC-insured bank account through its partner banks. By using Homepro Pay for expense payments, a contractor will instantly increase their profit margin by 10% on average since the average contractor operates on a 10% profit margin today.

Construct CRM is the most affordable in the market, at just $999/year with a 14-day trial for unlimited users and locations. During signup, a contractor can connect QuickBooks and instantly invite past due customers to finance their receivables using same-day funding zero dealer fee lenders.

Pro Platforms was founded by a diverse team including Santo J. Leo, Blake Carter, Jana Houston, and Jake Ricca. The founding team counts itself among the only 15% of startups with a female founder, Jana Houston, and only 15% of startups with a Latin founder, Blake Carter.

For press inquiries, reach out to press@proplatforms.com. Contractors can start a 14-day trial of Construct CRM at www.constructcrm.com and sign up for the Homepro Pay waiting list at www.homepropay.com. Home improvement lenders interested in new home improvement lending business should reach out to partners@proplatforms.com.

