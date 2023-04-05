Mozart Data Launches Sonata To Prioritize Data from Day One - for Free

The new freemium Sonata plan equips anyone with mission-critical data tools – zero financial investment or engineering resources required

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Data, the all-in-one modern data platform, today announced the launch of Sonata, a free version of the Mozart product. Empowering small to midsize businesses across all industries, Sonata offers unmatched data analytics capabilities, without any need for financial commitment, technical expertise, or engineering resources. Onboarding takes less than an hour and anyone from a finance team member to a business development executive to a CEO can begin building dashboards, centralizing data, and searching for key insights.

Sonata was launched based on the belief that all companies should prioritize data from day one. Historically, the cost of implementing data infrastructure and hiring specialist engineers have made achieving data-driven operations exceedingly expensive for early-stage companies. Basic executive-level reporting becomes burdensome, and overlooking data infrastructure causes blindspots in areas that could help optimize critical functions like acquisition funnels, product development, and financial modeling. Mozart Data's Sonata tier changes that by giving any company the tools to begin tapping into the potential of their data, for free.

"We fundamentally believe that companies should prioritize data from the outset, much earlier in their journey than most do. I understand the resource barriers that have historically made this difficult, and we started Mozart Data to remove those," said Peter Fishman, Co-Founder and CEO of Mozart Data. "You no longer need a large data team or a big upfront monetary investment to have a data warehouse and start working with your data in a repeatable way."

Mozart Data's Sonata plan grants free access to the same tools their paying customers – like Scratchpad, Modern Treasury, QuotaPath, Zeplin, and Aalto – use to optimize their businesses and drive revenue.

"Starting with Mozart was a no-brainer. It allowed us to quickly get insights from our many data sources from one tool, without needing data engineering expertise," said Nathan Mayer, Head of Business Operations at Aalto. The hard cost was cheaper than building a data stack in house and only required knowing a little SQL to get going."

Sonata can be set up in less than an hour and includes a best-in-class data warehouse, with an industry-leading number of data source connectors (EL - extract & load), a SQL-based data transformation layer (T), and additional tooling to help teams automate their data work, regardless of their technical resources.

