Beverage Alcohol Retailers Place Strategic Bets on Sustainably Focused Emerging Brands

Female Founded, Female Funded and Female Distilled Sustainable Beverage Alcohol Company, Plant Botanical, Sees Tremendous Initial Growth and Momentum Through Support of Notable Retail Partners

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research conducted via The IWSR indicates that 48 percent of US based beverage alcohol drinkers' purchasing habits are positively influenced by a company's sustainability or environmental initiatives.

GlobalData, in their recent webinar entitled, "Top Trends in Alcoholic Beverages 2023" also reported consumer purchasing being driven by both health and affordability (JustDrinks).

Plant Botanical, the leading certified female-founded sustainable beverage company, has hit the ground running in 2023. Having been in market officially for less than 18 months, the company has seen tremendous momentum and success to-date across various facets of the business, with a notable amount of the company's success being driven by initial retail growth.

Globally recognized retailers such as Target, Whole Foods and Walmart are betting on emerging beverage alcohol companies such as Plant Botanical who have sustainability as a priority focus pillar for the business in 2023 and beyond.

While attending University of Southern California (USC), Simone Wan Moran, founder and CEO of PLANT Botanical, noticed how bad the pollution was in Los Angeles and how once car emission laws were tightened, air pollution and smog greatly improved. "I grew up for many years in Los Angeles and experienced the dirty yellow skies. So when I started PLANT, I had the environment in mind because so much pollution comes from un-recyclable waste and unsustainable farming."

National retailers have similar goals as PLANT regarding sustainability practices and recognized how PLANT not only uses sustainable packaging, but sustainable ingredients. PLANT is also currently working with national hotels who are focusing on more sustainable brands.

Through the company's ability to strategically scale fast, they have seen tremendous initial traction across various facets of the business…

Partnership with JetBlue

Beginning April 2023, PLANT Botanical Strawberry Mint will be offered on domestic and transatlantic flights in JetBlue's Mint experience.

"We are excited to bring PLANT Botanical onboard our JetBlue Mint experience to delight customers with a new and delicious alcoholic beverage option," said Mariya Stoyanova, director of product development, JetBlue. "As we continue to bring our sustainability practices into the inflight experience, PLANT is a natural fit to join our roster of brand-name beverages, proving that customers don't need to skimp on delicious taste and high-quality ingredients to make more environmentally conscious choices."

Strategic Alignment with Leading Beverage Alcohol Distributor RNDC

RNDC brings on PLANT into their national portfolio

Recent Retail Wins with Target, Whole Foods & Walmart

Securement of expansion into additional Target locations across the country in 5 new states this spring including VA, IN, LA, NM and IN for a total of 18 states nationwide

Initial partnership secured with Walmart for PLANT to be available in 18 states starting Spring 2023

Whole Foods includes PLANT in their spring reset in AZ, CA, DC, FL, NV, and VA and ranks #12 out of #70 scanning RTD brands

The recent flurry of exciting news comes on the heels of the company's first capital raise – in which the company intends to raise $3M to support marketing, ongoing sales efforts and overall cost of goods.

Simone Wan, licensed herbalist and alternative medicine health care practitioner says, "PLANT continues to succeed as a women/minority owned, cocktails with benefits portfolio that is better for you and better for the environment. Our recyclable sustainable packaging should be standard practice especially since some of the top selling brands owned by large corporations in the industry still use unsustainable practices like plastic wrapped cans."

Wan continues, "PLANT's farm to bottle sorghum grass vodka is also an inspiring story of reducing our carbon footprint when creating consumer product goods. We moved our distillery from Napa to Kansas because Kansas was able to grow our grass on the distillery. We chose Sorghum Grass not only for its gluten free and high nutrition profile, but because it's the most sustainable crop in the US, unlike corn which most vodka sold is made from."

In an NPR article titled, "The Environmental Risks of Corn Production" published June 2014, Brooke Barton author of the report states, "Another big issue we see with corn production is the fact that it needs so much more fertilizer than other crops. And in many parts of the corn belt we see high levels of fertilizer pollution." Barton continues in the article, "…. corn takes up more groundwater for irrigation than any other crop."

Brands with Sustainable Practices Donate to Environmental Foundations

Many brands are working with environmental foundations to help climate change. One foundation to note is REWILD. According to their website, "Founded by a group of renowned conservation scientists together with Leonardo DiCaprio, Re:wild is a force multiplier that brings together Indigenous peoples, local communities, influential leaders, nongovernmental organizations, governments, companies and the public to protect and rewild at the scale and speed we need." Plant Botanical along with Yalumba Wines recently helped sponsor a fundraiser in Miami during Art Basil to help support the foundation's efforts in the Caribbean.

About PLANT Botanical

Plant Botanical is a female founded, female funded and female distilled company focused on better for you, sustainability, leveraging sustainable packaging and functional ingredients.

We create cocktails with benefits in which each product is infused with adaptogens and traditional botanicals including Goji Berries, Dandelion Root, Angelica and Ginseng.

All of our products are Keto friendly, non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten Free, no sugar added, no additives, plant based and low calorie.

To learn more please visit www.plantlovesyou.com or visit us on Instagram.

For interested investors, please reach out to us at happy@plantlovesyou.com

