Taiwan's President Visits U.S., Central America: TaiwanPlus Coverage to Feature Exclusive Interviews

TAIPEI, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the United States and Central America carries significance far beyond the handshakes and speeches, given the current tension in the Taiwan Strait. TaiwanPlus, the nation's premier English-language news outlet, will feature extensive coverage and exclusive interviews to help viewers decipher the dynamics and implications of the 10-day trip.

As one of the few English-language media organizations traveling with Tsai's delegation, TaiwanPlus is a key source of breaking news updates via Twitter and Facebook.

A two-part interview with Riley Walters, an Asian affairs expert at Hudson Institute and the Global Taiwan Institute, will stream on TaiwanPlus on April 3 and 4. Rand Corporation senior defense analyst Derek Grossman shares his perspective in an interview that will be available the following week. Miles Yu, who served as a China policy advisor to former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, provides further in-depth analysis in "Taiwan Talks," the platform's flagship political talk show.

"President Tsai Ing-wen's visit with key partners further demonstrates Taiwan's significance to U.S.-China relations and regional security," said TaiwanPlus CEO Michael Yu. "As a quickly emerging global media platform, TaiwanPlus's coverage of the president's trip aims to uncover the intricacies and broaden perspectives on issues that matter to Taiwan and the world."

As one of the few English-language media organizations traveling with Tsai's delegation, TaiwanPlus is a key source of breaking news updates via Twitter and Facebook. After the New York stopover, President Tsai travels to Guatemala and Belize before a transit stop in Los Angeles on her return to Taiwan. Exclusive interviews and other original content will be made available free of charge to other news outlets via TaiwanPlus's FTP server; access can be requested by simply filling out this form.

