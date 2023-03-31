Randy Arozarena's Heroic Performance and New Collection Takes the World by Storm

Just as the World Baseball Classic comes to an end, and Tampa Bay Rays season kicks off, so does Randy Arozarena's new brand and collection

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Randy Arozarena 's star power was on full display during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where he delivered one spectacular play after another. From home run robberies to clutch doubles, Arozarena's performance earned him the Most Valuable Player of the Pool C teams and unanimous All-World Baseball Classic Team selection. Arozarena's appearance was equally MVP-worthy, donning a giant sombrero and signature lucky cowboy boots.

After his defection from Cuba, the MLB's 2021 AL Rookie of the Year was granted citizenship in Mexico where he would go on to join the Mexican National team. Randy now has a daughter, who was born in Mexico, and he will continue to represent Mexico nationally in her honor as a thank you for the opportunities the country has given him throughout his career.

Randy's focus always remains on giving back to the country that took him and his family in like one of their own. His latest apparel collection, created and curated by MAWI through his new marketing representatives The Cut Agency , where President / CEO, Brad Cutler has big plans for the superstar in the making.

The Randy Arozarena Collection features contemporary designs that encapsulates his star power, and plays off of his mantra, 'El Cohete Mexicano' (The Mexican Rocket) and 'banco de Randy' (The Bank of Randy), showcasing his importance to the people. "As the legend of Randy Arozarena grows, we want his apparel to be able to withstand the journey too," says MAWI Co-Founder William Britt . The exclusive collection is available only on MILLIONS.co , a platform dedicated to providing athletes with a space to build their brand, connect with fans and sponsors, and share their stories with the world.

As a company, MILLIONS is committed to supporting collegiate, alumni, and professional athletes like Randy in achieving their goals and giving back to their communities. MILLIONS Co-Founder and CMO, Brandon Austin , expressed his excitement to be part of Arozarena's journey and support his mission and vision on giving back to Mexico. "We believe that this collaboration will not only bring fans closer to Randy but also inspire athletes around the world to build their brands and channels to foster their fan base and make a positive impact in their communities."

With Randy's dream marketing team fully assembled with The Cut, MILLIONS , and MAWI the sky's the limit for 'El Cohete Mexicano'.

