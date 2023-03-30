Zefr + Meta Brand Suitability Verification Now Available for Facebook Feed, Powered by AI

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zefr's third-party brand suitability verification solution for Facebook Feed is now available. This marks a massive AI innovation allowing advertisers to measure, verify, and understand the suitability of content against their ads, providing more transparency and control over their campaigns. Advertisers will have full access to their Facebook Feed verification via their Atrium dashboard, which provides full transparency into the GARM standards across platforms including the Facebook Feed, TikTok and YouTube.

Zefr and Meta partner to provide advertisers with transparent GARM Brand Safety and Brand Suitability Verification for Facebook Feed (PRNewswire)

Meta also announced new inventory filters for Facebook and Instagram Feeds that are now rolling out to advertisers in English and Spanish-speaking markets. These developments underscore both Zefr and Meta's ongoing collaboration and the critical work being done to meet the needs of advertisers today.

For more detail on Zefr's brand suitability verification product for Meta, please visit www.zefr.com/atrium , or reach out to measurement@zefr.com .

Zefr third-party brand suitability verification is now available for Facebook Feed

Meta and Zefr have been working together over the past year to test and build an independent AI-powered solution to report the context in which ads appear on Facebook Feed.

Zefr's AI product, Atrium , assesses video, image, text and audio to label Feed content based on the GARM suitability standards. The solution allows advertisers to measure, verify and understand the suitability of content near their ads to help them make informed decisions in order to reach their marketing goals.

"Zefr has led the industry in AI powered measurement solutions and we are so pleased to see Meta taking a leadership position with AI-driven solutions. This combination of AI powered controls and measurement around the GARM standards now gives advertisers full control and confidence with brand safety and suitability on Facebook Feed. By partnering with Meta, we're applying our AI to give advertisers more transparency into the content adjacent to ads in their campaigns," said Rich Raddon, co-founder and co-CEO of Zefr. "The launch of these AI-driven controls and verification solutions is an important step not just for Meta – but for the industry as we coalesce against the framework that GARM has established."

To read more about Zefr and Meta's updates to brand safety and suitability controls, here is Meta's official blog highlighting its importance to the industry:

"Together, the brand suitability controls from Meta, along with the industry verification, address critical needs from advertisers and align to a core pillar of OMG' Council on Accountable Social Advertising (CASA) initiative – that seeks to ensure our clients are showing up in environments most suitable for their brands," said Ben Hovaness SVP, Omnicom Media Group. "We were pleased to have clients involved in early testing of Meta's brand suitability controls as an outcome of Meta's participation in CASA and are encouraged by these efforts."

"We're pleased with Meta's ongoing commitment to safety and suitability on their technologies. In 2020, we made a commitment to hold our media partners accountable and ensure their platforms provide more controls for advertisers. We are pleased with the progress Meta has made in launching the Inventory Filters and continue to push for GARM aligned controls like this across the industry." Jacqui Stephenson, Global Responsible Marketing Officer, Mars.

Media Contact:

Hank Kim

hank@m8media.net

Zefr Atrium Dashboard for Facebook Feed Brand Suitability Verification (PRNewswire)

Zefr is a technology company that provides content targeting solutions for brands advertising on YouTube. (PRNewsfoto/Zefr) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zefr