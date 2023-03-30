QI Solutions Joins the University of Arizona's Center for Quantum Networking

LEESBURG, Va., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), ("QCI" or the "Company"), a first-to-market full-stack photonic-based quantum computing and solutions company, today announces that its subsidiary, QI Solutions, which focuses on federal projects, is joining the University of Arizona's Center for Quantum Networks (CQN) as a non-traditional defense company that offers a suite of quantum services.

(PRNewswire)

CQN is a first of its kind campus wide networking testbed designed to securely connect quantum devices across the campus's laboratories. It is the epicenter for the internet of the future - driving the development of Quantum Information Science and Engineering and preparing the quantum trained workforce of the 21st century. QI Solutions is proud to team up with CQN and their partners, Harvard University, The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University as well as other industry leaders, Cisco, Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, and Raytheon. QI Solutions' unique portfolio of quantum photonics for quantum communications, cryptography and computing solutions coupled with a deep industry expertise in application of these technologies will allow CQN and the U.S. to take further strides in quantum networking. For additional information on the company's suite of solutions, please visit our website or contact our team directly.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

QCI is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The company is on a path to delivering an accessible and affordable full-stack solution with real-world industrial applications, using quantum entropy, which can be used anywhere and with little to no training. QCI's experts in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics have over a century of experience with complex technologies ranging from leading edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

About Quantum Innovative Solutions

QIS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Computing Inc., is a newly established supplier of quantum technology solutions and services to the government and defense industries. With a team of qualified and cleared staff, QIS delivers a range of solutions from entropy quantum computing to quantum communications and sensing, backed by expertise in logistics, manufacturing, R&D and training. The company is exclusively focused on delivering tailored solutions for partners in various government departments and agencies.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing Inc. (the "Company"), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance, and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantum Computing, Inc