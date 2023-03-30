The Hershey Company Expands their Team through NCAA Partnership Extension

Salty Snacks Power Brands to Join Reese's in the Line-up

HERSHEY, Pa., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tastiest duo in college sports is back! Today, The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced a six-year extension with CBS Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and the NCAA as the "Official Confectionary Partner." In addition to Hershey's number #1 brand, Reese's, the renewed deal will include Hershey's growing salty snack brands, Dot's Homestyle Pretzels and SkinnyPop Popcorn as the "Official Pretzel and Popcorn Partner" of the NCAA.

"NCAA March Madness is bursting with excitement, fun and arguably the most passionate sports fans, and we're thrilled that Hershey snacks will be part of the action for years to come," said Marlene Creighton, Chief Sales Officer, The Hershey Company. "Reese's will bring its iconic pairing of chocolate and peanut butter to the Final Four, and we're excited to pair salty snacks like SkinnyPop Popcorn and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels with future NCAA game day moments too."

An official partner of the NCAA since 2009, The Hershey Company will continue to leverage the relationship with advertising, including social and digital media, in-store promotions and on-site activations in Final Four markets. As part of the extension, Reese's will continue to be the title sponsor of the NABC Reese's College All-Star Game, as well as Reese's Final Four Friday. CBS Sports and WBD Sports jointly manage and collaborate on the NCAA's Corporate Champions and Partners program.

"We are extremely pleased that Hershey's-- and its brand Reese's—has renewed its NCAA corporate partnership, and will continue to support student-athletes, our championships and our fan events," said Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball. "Hershey's has one of the most well-known, respected and recognized brands in Corporate America and worldwide. As one of our longtime partners, we thank Hershey's and look forward to working with them in the NCAA Corporate Partner Program for many years to come."

"The Hershey Company has been a trusted and valued NCAA Corporate Partner for more than a decade and we are thrilled to extend and expand this longstanding relationship," said Devron Edwards, Vice President, NCAA Partnerships, CBS Sports. "We are excited that the Reese's brand will continue to play a key role in supporting student-athletes across all NCAA championships, including continued support of the Reese's College All-Star game on CBS Sports Network and we look forward to Hershey's salty snack brands joining this incredible partnership."

"We are excited to extend our long-term relationship with The Hershey Company, adding more of its beloved brands to the mix, as we build upon our existing partnership with more collaborative and innovative opportunities to engage NCAA fans," said Jon Diament, EVP, Ad Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery. "Our Corporate Partners help us leverage the cultural moment of March Madness with captivating programs that mirror the excitement of the tournament, and we are thrilled to continue this initiative together."

Reese's Activities at the 2023 Men's Final Four

The Reese's College All-Star Game will commence on Friday, March 31 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas at 3:30 p.m. CT, and will broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. The All-Star Game features the top NCAA Division I senior college basketball student-athletes from across the country. Reese's will also host a same-day kick-off to Final Four weekend with Reese's Final Four Friday, starting at 10 a.m. CT at NRG Stadium. The family-friendly event is free to the public and features each of the Final Four teams in their final open practice before Saturday's national semifinal games.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,700 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $10 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes.

